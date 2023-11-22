Mallorcan restaurants fining no shows

By John Smith •
It is good news that corporate Christmas celebrations in Mallorca’s restaurants are reportedly starting earlier but more and more ‘no shows’ are occurring.
This seems to be a particular problem in Mallorca where people often make numerous bookings and then decide at the last minute which restaurant to actually eat at and this is becoming an increasing hindrance for many restaurateurs.
According to local reports, Alfonso Robledo president of the CAEB Restaurants Association has indicated that as many as 20 per cent of all restaurants in Mallorca now require credit card details when customers reserve a table and this is likely to continue to increase.
In the event of the client not turning up, then a charge is made to their card which goes some ways to compensating the restaurant for the loss of direct income and also possible wastage of fresh food.
Another string to the restaurant owners bow is the introduction of an App which can inform users should the same name appear on multiple bookings for the same time and day.
Naturally there are reasons why a customer may have to cancel a booking which owners understand, but they are determined to fight those who make a booking and then don’t bother to cancel or turn up.
