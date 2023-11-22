Officer Spends Seized Money In Alicante Casino

By John Ensor • Published: 22 Nov 2023 • 10:54

Image of a roulette wheel. Credit: Nejron Photo/Shutterstock.com

MONEY seized in a police operation was used by one officer to play roulette, in which he lost all €9,000 of it.

The temptation of gambling overcame one officer belonging to the Guardia Civil, who has now been sentenced for misconduct involving the illicit money, writes ABC.

In a verdict handed down by the Provincial Court of Alicante Court, the Guardia Civil officer received a five-month prison sentence and a ten-month disqualification from public office.

The officer was found guilty of misusing €9,000, initially seized during a drug operation in the summer of 2020. The incident highlights the officer’s grave lapse in propriety.

From Drug Bust To Roulette Table

The money in question was part of a drug bust in Molina de Segura, Murcia, where the officer confiscated twelve bags of marijuana and €9,000 in cash. Instead of securing the money, he gave in to a gambling impulse.

The agent spent over eight hours in an Alicante gambling hall, where he lost the entire amount at the roulette table. This act of embezzlement was later discovered when he failed to submit the money along with the seized drugs.

Legal Proceedings

Initially, the prosecution sought a sentence of one year and eleven months for embezzlement of public funds. However, a plea agreement was reached, acknowledging the agent’s gambling addiction and his subsequent actions to rectify the situation.

The court’s decision also took into account his mental state, influenced by a diagnosed gambling disorder, which partially impacted his accountability.

The convicted officer was ordered to pay back the €9,000, which he had previously deposited into a judicial bank account. The reparation played a significant role in the court’s leniency.

The sentence, allowing for a two-year suspension of imprisonment, can still be contested in the Civil and Criminal Chamber of the Superior Court of Justice of the Valencian Community.

This case highlights the complex interplay of personal issues and professional responsibilities, raising questions about the support systems in place for individuals struggling with addictions in positions of authority.