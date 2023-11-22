Petroineos Deals Grangemouth Blow

By Linda Hall •
Updated: 22 Nov 2023 • 17:15
GRANGEMOUTH: Scotland’s only oil refinery due to lose in 2025
Photo credit: CC/tormentor4555
GRANGEMOUTH, Scotland’s only oil refinery, is to close.
Soaring energy costs combined with a probable Labour victory next year had prompted the decision, Petroineos said.
Announcing its plans to cease refining, the joint venture between PetroChina and Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos which runs the refinery said it would turn the installation into a fuel import terminal.
Grangemouth supplies most of the petrol and diesel used in Scotland and the North of England but when processing ceases in 2025, both will depend on imports to cover their needs. Up to 500 jobs will also be lost.
Talking to the Telegraph some weeks earlier, Petroineos chairman Andrew Gardner warned that Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s intentions of banning new oil and gas projects in the North Sea would inevitably affect Grangemouth.
“We want to keep jobs and manufacturing here but Labour hasn’t understood that we need supplies,” Gardner warned in October.
“I need natural gas, ready, cheap and available as a feedstock,” he said.
Petroineos explained in an email which was sent to staff on November 22 that the Grangemouth plant would soon be unable to compete with “bigger, more modern and efficient refineries in the Middle East, Asia and Africa.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.