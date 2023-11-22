Petroineos Deals Grangemouth Blow

By Linda Hall • Updated: 22 Nov 2023 • 17:15

GRANGEMOUTH: Scotland’s only oil refinery due to lose in 2025 Photo credit: CC/tormentor4555

GRANGEMOUTH, Scotland’s only oil refinery, is to close.

Soaring energy costs combined with a probable Labour victory next year had prompted the decision, Petroineos said.

Announcing its plans to cease refining, the joint venture between PetroChina and Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos which runs the refinery said it would turn the installation into a fuel import terminal.

Grangemouth supplies most of the petrol and diesel used in Scotland and the North of England but when processing ceases in 2025, both will depend on imports to cover their needs. Up to 500 jobs will also be lost.

Talking to the Telegraph some weeks earlier, Petroineos chairman Andrew Gardner warned that Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s intentions of banning new oil and gas projects in the North Sea would inevitably affect Grangemouth.

“We want to keep jobs and manufacturing here but Labour hasn’t understood that we need supplies,” Gardner warned in October.

“I need natural gas, ready, cheap and available as a feedstock,” he said.

Petroineos explained in an email which was sent to staff on November 22 that the Grangemouth plant would soon be unable to compete with “bigger, more modern and efficient refineries in the Middle East, Asia and Africa.”