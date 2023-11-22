Train strike: will it affect you?

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 22 Nov 2023 • 11:47

Train strike during holiday weekend Photo: Shutterstock

The strike by rail unions will paralyse transport for 24 hours on November 24, 30 and December 1, 4 and 5, disrupting travel plans for the long holiday weekend. The 5-day strike involves, “around 500 workers in Malagaprovince”, said Miguel Montenegro, secretary general of CGT Andalucía, one of the 6 unions calling the strike.

The General Works Councils of Adif and Renfe have agreed minimum services with the Ministry of Transport and Mobility. On Cercanías trains, 75% will run as normal during rush hour (from 6am to 9am, from 2pm to 4pm and from 6.30pm to 8.30pm) and 50% the rest of the day.

On long and medium distance trains, Renfe announced on Tuesday that it will cancel a total of 565 long and medium-distance commercial trains during the 5 days of strike, around 30% of the total number.

As reported earlier this month, the central concern of the unions revolves around the transfer of the day-to-day management of Rodalies, the main commuter and regional rail system of Catalonia. They have asked the Ministry of Transport to maintain the rights of Renfe workers, however, the government has said that the agreement is between political parties and they do not yet know how it will be implemented. Despite talks held to try and avoid the strike the lack of certainty has led the unions to carry on with the strikes in an effort to get guarantees about future employment.

Travellers with tickets already purchased for Renfe trains will be offered, whenever possible, to travel on another train at a time as close as possible to the one they had booked. If they do not wish to travel, they will be able to cancel or change their ticket for another date at no cost through Renfe’s sales channels.