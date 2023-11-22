UK Chancellor Gets Tough With Long-Term Unemployed

By John Ensor • Published: 22 Nov 2023 • 19:55

Jeremy hunt on his way to deliver the autumn statement. Credit: Jeremyhuntmp/Instagram.com

AS part of the UK’s Autumn Statement, Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, has unveiled a comprehensive reform of the benefits system. But the question remains is financial prudence at the cost of social welfare?

Hunt’s speech, published on Wednesday, November 22, by Gov. uk, detailed how the initiative aims to actively propel benefit recipients back into the workforce.

This sweeping reform centres on significant modifications to universal credit. Under the new regulations, individuals who fail to comply with specific criteria will lose their entire benefits. This strategy forms part of the Autumn Statement, designed to reduce the benefits expenditure and create fiscal space for potential tax reductions.

A Drive For Workforce Participation

‘Every year we sign off over 100,000 people onto benefits with no requirement to look for work because of sickness or disability. That waste of potential is wrong economically and wrong morally. So, with the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, last week I announced our Back to Work Plan,’ the chancellor explained.

‘And we will spend £1.3 billion over the next five years to help nearly 700,000 people with health conditions find jobs.

‘Over 180,000 more people will be helped through the Universal Support Programme and nearly 500,000 more people will be offered treatment for mental health conditions and employment support.’

The objective is clear, assist up to 1,100,000 individuals in finding and retaining jobs. This will be achieved through the expansion of critical health and employment programmes, including NHS Talking Therapies, Restart, and Universal Support.

Tough Measures

Yet, there’s a stern aspect to this reform. The Department for Work and Pensions is setting stricter penalties for those not actively seeking employment, marking a new chapter in welfare reforms.

Hunt explained the Government’s stance, asserting, ‘If after 18 months of intensive support jobseekers have not found a job, we will roll out a programme requiring them to take part in a mandatory work placement to increase their skills and improve their employability.

‘And if they choose not to engage with the work search process for six months, we will close their case and stop their benefits.’

Economic And Political Implications

These reforms, coupled with previous labour supply measures, are projected to ‘increase the number of people in work by around 200,000 at the end of the forecast period, permanently increasing the size of the economy.’

Hunt contrasted Conservative policies with the opposition’s stance on immigration and free movement, emphasising the focus on domestic potential.

Only time will tell if the government’s plan is successful, and if other countries consider adopting similar measures in an increasingly difficult world situation.