Uncertainty surrounds Telegraph group

By Linda Hall • Updated: 22 Nov 2023 • 13:04

DAILY TELEGRAPH: The newpaper’s original Fleet Street location Photo credit: Flickr/Lesley Parker

AN Abu Dhabi-backed investment fund hopes to take control of The Telegraph “within weeks.”

Lloyds Banking Group put the publishing group’s parent company, Bermuda-based B.UK owned by the Barclay family, into liquidation in June with £1.2 billion (€1.38 billion) in unpaid debts. The sale process was launched in October.

Now RedBird IMI, funded chiefly by Abu Dhabi royalty and headed by former CNN chief Jeff Zucker, hopes to halt the auction of the Telegraph newspapers and Spectator by

financing the debt repayment.

“We will continue to cooperate fully with the Government and the regulator,” RedBird maintained, adding that any transfer of ownership would be subject to regulatory review.

“The Telegraph’s operations will be solely managed by RedBird Capital, Abu Dhabi’s US private equity partner in RedBird IMI,” the statement continued, stressing that editorial matters would be “distanced” from the Gulf state.

Redbird would provide a £600 million (€689.5 million) loan, secured against the Telegraph and Spectator, plus “a loan of a similar amount” secured against other Barclay family businesses and commercial interests.

Meanwhile, Lloyds is weighing up whether the repayment plan complies with anti-money laundering and Know Your Client regulations.

Should no problems be detected, the bank would have to return the publications to the Barclay family, regardless of their plans to sell on the assets.

A rival consortium headed by hedge fund chief, Sir Paul Marshall, called on ministers to intervene “to protect press freedom” and prevent the Barclays’ debts from facilitating an Abu Dhabi takeover of the Telegraph.