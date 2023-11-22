Vodafone Data Breach: Guardia Civil Issues Alert

By John Ensor • Published: 22 Nov 2023 • 17:12

Scam alert. Credit: Edaccor/Shutterstock.com

YESTERDAY, Spain’s Guardia Civil issued a warning of a data leak aimed at Vodafone customers.

On Tuesday, November 22, the Guardia Civil alerted Vodafone customers via Twitter/X of a security incident involving unauthorized access to one of the company’s partners. The threat exposed both personal and banking details of a select group of Vodafone customers.

The warning read: Notice‼️ Unauthorised access to Vodafone partner’s systems was detected, compromising personal and bank details of a limited number of customers. The message concluded: ‘The company has sent them an informative SMS with recommendations for security.’

The breach, made possible by a security lapse in a Vodafone partner’s system, has prompted both companies to drastically enhance their security measures, writes Telecinco.

Immediate Steps For Affected Customers

If you’re among those who received a Vodafone alert via SMS or email, your data might be at risk. To safeguard against fraud, the following steps are recommended:

Firstly, either visit Vodafone’s official site or dial their free-phone number, 900 851 151, for comprehensive information.

Secondly, in case you’re contacted by someone claiming to be from your bank, avoid clicking any links and do not share any personal or banking details.

Enhancing Personal Security

There are additional measures to bolster your security. Alter the access codes linked to your telephone line payments, and remember, Vodafone will never ask for passwords or PINs via SMS, email, or phone.

In the unfortunate event of detecting unauthorised bank transactions, promptly contact your bank and document these for filing a complaint with the State Security Forces and Bodies.

‘Egosurfing’ (the practice of searching for one’s own name online in order to review the results) can also be a useful tool to check if your personal data has been compromised online.

Scope Of The Data Leak

The compromised data is not passwords, but information associated with company accounts, revealing names, CIFs, contact numbers, emails, addresses, and bank details, along with similar information for authorised persons.

Self-employed individuals have had their name, surname, ID, contact number, email, address, and bank account exposed.

Individual customers’ ID details, contact numbers, emails, bank accounts, and phone numbers were also affected. However, prepaid customers’ bank accounts remain secure.

In their message, Vodafone included a link to a document detailing the types of information compromised and guidelines to avoid falling prey to online fraud using this stolen data.