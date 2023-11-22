World’s hottest tortilla chip under scrutiny

By John Smith • Published: 22 Nov 2023 • 16:09

Would you take the HOT-CHIP Challenge? Credit: HOT-CHIP Company

THE HOT-CHIP Company was founded in the Czech Republic in 2019 with the simple concept of creating tortilla chips from the hottest peppers in the world.

Simple concept and simple customers who were daft enough to take the HOT-CHIP Challenge saw sales soar and by the end of 2020, the company started to export its products to Slovakia, Germany, Austria, France and Denmark.

Can you stand the heat?

The growth has continued with the chips finding their way to the UK and also the USA but whilst the company suggests that no matter how painful the heat may be, the chilis are actually good for you, certain health authorities disagree.

Some will remember the launch of Death cigarettes several years ago which pulled no punches and came in a black packet with the only design a skull and crossbones and HOT-CHIP have followed suit with their packaging being a coffin shaped box with a picture of a fiery chilli which contains just one chip and costs just under €10.

According to news site Seznam Zprávy following warnings from other members of the European Union, Czech food inspectors have called a halt to the sale of these super-hot chips due to the potential danger to those who take too many of them.

In the UK, everyone knew an idiot as they were growing up who insisted on ordering one of the two hottest Indian curry’s, the Phaal or Vindaloo just to prove how macho they were and it appears that the same has been happening with these chips.

Would you take the challenge?

Despite promoting the health benefits of their products, the company has been encouraging customers to take the challenge and prove how brave they are as well as suggesting that if there is a cold snap, the chili chip is enough to keep you warm.

There are reports that health authorities in France, Germany and Italy are seriously considering banning the import of these snacks and even the manufacturers do warn that they are not suitable for children, pregnant women or people sensitive to capsaicin (the component that makes chilis burn).

It should be noted that the company does have other products which are not as fiery at this tortilla chip.