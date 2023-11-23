A Warm Family Welcome at El Cortijo de Ramiro

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 23 Nov 2023 • 10:56

Preparing the Sea Bass

If you looked up the definition of ‘family run restaurant’, El Cortijo de Ramiro is what you would find.

This delightful restaurant, located in Guadalmina, has been open for nearly 30 years and is the perfect combination of high quality, gourmet food and typical Andalucian family warmth.

The moment you walk through the doors it feels as though you are part of the family, which would make sense, as in true ‘family run restaurant’ form, many of the employees there are related! The owner is of course Ramiro, a charming man who often passes through the dining tables, introducing himself and making sure everybody is having an unforgettable experience. In the kitchen you will find Maria Jose, Ramiro’s wife. She only selects top quality, local produce and works alongside her sister to prepare the perfect dishes, as well as adapting them to their customers needs. They specialise in Mediterranean, Spanish and international cuisine.

Sara is Ramiro’s daughter and works as a waitress here. It is clear that she is passionate about her job and her family’s establishment, as she makes many knowledgeable recommendations and also offers daily specials that are not on the menu. Two of her cousins also work alongside her.

Euro Weekly news had the pleasure of dining at El Cortijo de Ramiro, devouring many delectable dishes, our favourites being the tangy tuna carpaccio, the creamy burrata salad and the fresh sea bass that was prepared for plating right by the table. There are an array of desserts and cocktails on offer, and whilst Ramiro’s daughter Sara told us her favourite was the speciality goats cheese ice cream, EWN chose to walk on the wild side and go with espresso martinis, which were the perfect balance of smooth and intense.

On Tuesday and Friday nights customers are treated to live jazz music and on Saturdays there are live Spanish guitar recitals. Euro Weekly News spoke to jazz singer Susan Valeria who has been singing at the restaurant for seven years! She told us she too feels like “part of the family” and even sang at Ramiro’s daughter’s wedding. Her music was the perfect melodious backdrop for a relaxed meal, although as the night continued and the music livened, many got up to dance and at one point even had the conga winding around the tables!

Restaurant El Cortijo de Ramiro will present you with such a pleasurable and comfortable experience, you might not want to leave. They are open Tuesday to Saturday from 6.30pm until 11.30pm, make sure to reserve your table to avoid disappointment as they get booked up most nights. They also offer their special space and services to events and celebrations, as their decadent decor, garden and swimming pool provide a perfect backdrop.