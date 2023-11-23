Alicante Shines Bright: Crowned the World’s Second-Best City to Call Home

By Anna Ellis • Published: 23 Nov 2023 • 15:09

Image: Elena_Ch / Shutterstock.com.

Celebrations are in full swing as Alicante basks in the glory of earning the prestigious title of the second-best city in the world to call home, according to the latest InterNations survey.

Mayor Luis Barcala couldn’t contain his joy as he extended congratulations to the city, now revelling in its newfound “international recognition.”

In a global panorama painted by InterNations, an association boasting five million citizens residing outside their homeland, Alicante stands proudly in the second spot, trailing only behind the illustrious Malaga. This revelation, already making waves in revered publications like ‘Forbes,’ places Alicante in the upper echelons of the 50 cities offering the highest quality of life.

With a sun-soaked embrace of 320 days of sunshine per year, Alicante’s allure is underscored by the city’s size, cultural richness, social vibrancy, top-notch services, delectable gastronomy, and seamless communications.

Mayor Barcala beamed with pride as he expressed, “Our city’s competitive edge, coupled with its high ratings and universal desirability as a destination, is a testament to the excellent living conditions we offer.”

Unveiling the specifics of the InterNations survey, the accolades for Alicante are threefold.

The city takes the lead in three pivotal categories: the ease of settling in (embracing friends, culture, and hospitality), quality of life (encompassing healthcare and lifestyle choices), and personal finances.

According to the study’s authors, these indices translate into a nurturing cultural environment that fosters an enjoyable and affordable life.

A closer look at the survey reveals Alicante’s dominance in other key parameters, securing the top spot in the world for access to affordable housing.

The city’s commitment to good air quality, a favourable climate, and an array of leisure options also contribute to its global acclaim.

What’s more, the joy doesn’t end with statistics; it resonates in the lives of those who call Alicante home.

An astounding 92 per cent of the city’s foreign residents express their contentment, surpassing the global average by a significant 20 points.