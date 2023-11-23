Bonnie Langford’s Triumphant Return To Doctor Who

By John Ensor • Published: 23 Nov 2023 • 10:27

Bonnie Langford. Credit: thebonnielangford/Instagram.com

TODAY marks the 60th anniversary of the timeless BBC sci-fi series Dr Who, the broadcaster is celebrating the event with three special episodes, with famous faces from the past set to reappear in episodes planned for next year.

Is it time for a nostalgic trip through time and space? Renowned stage and screen actress Bonnie Langford is set to reprise her iconic role as Melanie Bush in the upcoming series of Doctor Who. She’ll be sharing the screen with the show’s fifteenth Doctor Ncuti Gatwa.

A Journey Through Time

In 1986, Langford first stepped into the Doctor Who universe, accompanying the Sixth and Seventh Doctors, portrayed by Colin Baker and Sylvester McCoy, respectively.

Her brief appearance in Jodie Whittaker’s final episode as the thirteenth Doctor in 2022 reignited her connection with the series. Now, Langford is ready to embark on another grand adventure as Melanie. Next year she returns to her role as Mel, older and wiser, with a dark back-story.

Bonnie’s Return

She spoke to Doctor Who TV earlier this year: ‘I am absolutely thrilled to be bringing Melanie Bush back. To be part of the exceptional cast, crew and production team led by the force of nature that is Russell T Davies is a career highlight.

‘I’m so privileged and proud to have been a member of the Doctor Who family since the classic era and to be included in the new generation is phenomenal,’ she added.

An ecstatic Russell T Davies dould hardly contain his enthusiasm: ‘Open those TARDIS doors wide, because Bonnie’s back!’

He went on to explain her role in more detail: ‘And this isn’t just a cameo, Bonnie is right in the thick of the action, battling monsters and chaos and cliff-hangers, right at the Doctor’s side, just like the old days.’

Bonnie’s fans were overjoyed to hear the news: ‘Welcome back to the Whouniverse. Its awesome news that your back,’ wrote one. Another posted: ‘Can’t wait to see you again! You were brilliant with Colin and Sylvester, I just know you’re going to be amazing with Ncuti too!!’

One life-long Dr Who fan posted: ‘Amazing. Still remember Mel’s first episode vividly! Was still reeling from the VERY dark previous episode. . .But your introduction was a ray of light!’

Doctor Who’s return in November 2023 will feature three special episodes starring David Tennant as the fourteenth Doctor, coinciding with the show’s 60th anniversary. Gatwa’s debut as the fifteenth Doctor is set for the festive period. The series will premiere on the BBC in the UK and Ireland. For fans living outside of the UK and Ireland, it can be seen on Disney+.