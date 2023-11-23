Cartagena Restaurants Keep Christmas Party Spirits Bright

By Catherine McGeer •
Affordable Festive Menus & Daytime Dining Vibes!
FOR many Christmas can be an expensive and therefore stressful time. With the rise of inflation and the average cost of living among many other things this Christmas, many may feel they need to be creative to enjoy the festive season.
With this in mind, the majority of restaurants and bars in Cartagena have decided not to increase the cost of their ‘Christmas Menus’. The ones offered to groups and companies in the lead-up to Christmas. They have decided to maintain the prices of the previous year. The average cost therefore will be around €35 per person for a festive menu that usually includes a three-course meal and drinks. Unfortunately, around 30 per cent of the establishments feel they need to increase their prices due to the cost of raw materials.
The restaurants also shared some interesting data about a change in trends as many of their clientele (71 per cent) now opt to celebrate their Christmas party at lunchtime as they prefer to enjoy ‘tardeo’ (socialise afterward throughout the evening).
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
