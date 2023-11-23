Details of proposed visitor ‘access fee’ to Venice finally revealed

By Chris King • Updated: 23 Nov 2023 • 20:24

Image of the Italian city of Venice. Credit: Kent Wang/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0

THE Italian city of Venice presented its official 2024 calendar this Thursday, November 23, which included details about the proposed tax for visitors.

As announced this morning in the municipality of Ca’ Farsetti by Luigi Brugnano, the city’s mayor, the charge to enter the iconic destination has been set at €5.

When will the charge apply?

This charge will have to be paid between the hours of 8:30 am and 4 pm by anybody wishing to enter Venice who is not staying in one of the city’s accommodation facilities for a total of just 29 days in the first year.

It starts with an uninterrupted block of 11 days, from April 25 to May 1 inclusive. The fee will then be applicable on the Saturdays and Sundays of May 11 and 12, 18 and 19, 25 and 26,. Similarly, it applies in June, on the 8 and 9, 15 and 16, 22 and 23, 29 and 30, and on July 6 and 7, and 13 and 14.

There will be no charge on the Republic Day weekend dates of June 1 and 2, and the Easter period is also excluded from the scheme. The main part of the summer high season in August has been left without any charge too, reported repubblica.it.

Why is this charge being implemented?

The measure first appeared in the 2019 budget law and was then updated in 2021. It was developed in an attempt to define a new system of visitor management and also discourage daily tourism in Venice in certain periods.

‘We want to be an example’, Brugnaro stated. ‘It is not a revolution, but the first step on a path that regulates the access of daily visitors’.

He described it as an experiment designed to: ‘improve the livability of the city, and of those who live there and work there. We will carry it forward with great humility with the awareness that there may be problems’, he continued.

‘The margins of error are wide, but we are ready, with humility and courage, to make all the changes that will be needed to improve the procedure’, the mayor assured.

Venice is the first city in the world to implement this type of scheme to limit tourists, and according to Brugnaro: ‘It can be an example for other fragile and delicate cities that must be safeguarded’.

How will the system be controlled?

Cameras, person counter sensors, telephone cells, the issuance of museum tickets, and stamping at wharves and jetties will all play a role in monitoring the visitor flow.

All this will help to provide the framework that has led to the identification of the ‘black dot’ days that will ‘curb overcrowding’, insisted Brugnaro.

Four categories will be excluded from the charge. These include citizens residing and born in the Municipality of Venice, owners of non-resident property, students and workers.

Children aged under 14, residents of the Veneto region, and people with disabilities and their companions will also not be required to pay.

Neither will a fee be required for those passing through Piazzale Roma, Tronchetto, and the Maritime Station, nor for access to the smaller islands.

How will the system operate?

Once visitors have paid the fee through a dedicated app and web platform, the same tools can be used by the categories exempt from payment but not from the reservation.

They will obtain a QR code: ‘that will be checked by sampling in gates that will be placed in some accesses to the historic centre’, the mayor detailed.

There will be eight such gates in total, and they will have dual access, in order to distinguish between residents and non-residents.

Controls will be carried out by operators of a specialised company, supported, if necessary, by local police officers. ‘We will not be able to verify the codes of all visitors, there will certainly be those who manage to be clever, but we will try to be as strict as possible’, added Brugnaro.

The trial will cost around €3 million, and a return of no more than €700,000 is expected. ‘This test is not designed to make cash, because it will cost us more than it will bring in. The aim is to measure the effect and eventual effectiveness of the bookability’, concluded the mayor.