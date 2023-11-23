Discover Cartagena’s Christmas Lights Switch-On Date

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 23 Nov 2023 • 16:04
Cartagena will sparkle with festive cheer
Image: Cartagena.es
CARTAGENA is eagerly anticipating the holiday season with an extravagant display of Christmas decorations. The Christmas lights will be switched on December 5, the town hall finally confirmed and will set the streets aglow until January 7.
The municipality’s investment of over half a million euros will embellish key areas with innovative decorations and lights, including extending traditional almond tree branches to new streets and introducing LED curtains and double motifs on lampposts.
Highlighting the festivities are a towering Scandinavian tree and a colossal interactive snowman, adding a touch of grandeur to Plaza del Ayuntamiento and Plaza Juan XIII, respectively. Mayor Noelia Arroyo aims to keep Cartagena lively throughout the holiday season with an extensive programme of events and concerts, inviting both tourists and neighbouring residents to partake in the Christmas spirit. This festive programme showcases Cartagena as a prime destination for celebrating the magic of Christmas.
For more Costa Cálida news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.