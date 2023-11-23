Discover Cartagena’s Christmas Lights Switch-On Date

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 23 Nov 2023 • 16:04

Cartagena will sparkle with festive cheer Image: Cartagena.es

CARTAGENA is eagerly anticipating the holiday season with an extravagant display of Christmas decorations. The Christmas lights will be switched on December 5, the town hall finally confirmed and will set the streets aglow until January 7.

Innovative Decorations and Lighting

The municipality’s investment of over half a million euros will embellish key areas with innovative decorations and lights, including extending traditional almond tree branches to new streets and introducing LED curtains and double motifs on lampposts.

Celebrating Christmas in Cartagena

Highlighting the festivities are a towering Scandinavian tree and a colossal interactive snowman, adding a touch of grandeur to Plaza del Ayuntamiento and Plaza Juan XIII, respectively. Mayor Noelia Arroyo aims to keep Cartagena lively throughout the holiday season with an extensive programme of events and concerts, inviting both tourists and neighbouring residents to partake in the Christmas spirit. This festive programme showcases Cartagena as a prime destination for celebrating the magic of Christmas.

For more Costa Cálida news click here