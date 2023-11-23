Dramatic Debate in The Netherlands ends in an arrest

By Jennifer Popplewell •
Published: 23 Nov 2023 • 21:26
The shocking scene
Credit: ANP
The Dutch are not known for being particularly dramatic, however, this shocking scene took place on Tuesday, November 21 at the NOS Party Leader Debate, where the leader of this relatively unknown youth party burst onto the stage during the final debate and shouted from close range at the VVD, NSC, and GroenLinks-PvdA politicians that they belong to “old politics.”
The apparent activist then called Pieter Omtzigt an “old fart” and moved on to VVD leader Dilan Yesilgoz, to whom he declared: “your party must never come to power again; you are letting people down.” He finished off by accusing Frans Timmermans, from GroenLinks-PvdA, of handing the Netherlands over to capitalism.
Just as the dour debate was starting to seem like a soap opera, security swiftly removed Daniel van Duijin from the reception hall, however, even as he was carried away, he continued to shout more comments loudly.
According to the polls, previous to the spectacle Van Juijin’s new party LEF did not have much chance of making it into parliament, and perhaps even less so now. Following the scene, Yesilgoz branded the action as “shameless”. PVV leader Geert Wilders, who has had many threats to his safety in his career, declared that he was “tremendously shocked,” by the incident, before admitting that, “I did get palpitations for a moment. Fortunately, the activist was immediately taken away, but it could also have been another crazy person.”
Drama, drama, drama.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Jennifer is a proud northerner from Sheffield, England, who is currently living in Spain. She loves swimming in rivers, talking to the stars and eating luxurious chocolate.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.