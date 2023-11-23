Dramatic Debate in The Netherlands ends in an arrest

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 23 Nov 2023 • 21:26

The shocking scene Credit: ANP

DUTCH politician, LEF party leader Daniel van Duijn, has been arrested for disrupting an election debate after he called poll leaders “old politics”.

The Dutch are not known for being particularly dramatic, however, this shocking scene took place on Tuesday, November 21 at the NOS Party Leader Debate, where the leader of this relatively unknown youth party burst onto the stage during the final debate and shouted from close range at the VVD, NSC, and GroenLinks-PvdA politicians that they belong to “old politics.”

The apparent activist then called Pieter Omtzigt an “old fart” and moved on to VVD leader Dilan Yesilgoz, to whom he declared: “your party must never come to power again; you are letting people down.” He finished off by accusing Frans Timmermans, from GroenLinks-PvdA, of handing the Netherlands over to capitalism.

Just as the dour debate was starting to seem like a soap opera, security swiftly removed Daniel van Duijin from the reception hall, however, even as he was carried away, he continued to shout more comments loudly.

According to the polls, previous to the spectacle Van Juijin’s new party LEF did not have much chance of making it into parliament, and perhaps even less so now. Following the scene, Yesilgoz branded the action as “shameless”. PVV leader Geert Wilders, who has had many threats to his safety in his career, declared that he was “tremendously shocked,” by the incident, before admitting that, “I did get palpitations for a moment. Fortunately, the activist was immediately taken away, but it could also have been another crazy person.”

Drama, drama, drama.