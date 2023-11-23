E-Scooters will need certification from January

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 23 Nov 2023 • 12:44

E-scooters to be certified Photo: Pexels CC / G-FORCE Bike

In the next few days, taking advantage of the Black Friday offers, many people may be thinking of buying an electric scooter as a gift for the coming Christmas season. If this is the case, the Directorate General of Traffic (DGT) has taken the opportunity to remind everyone that, from January 22, 2024 only certified ‘personal mobility vehicles’ will be allowed to be sold.

There have also been reports that, sometime in 2024, the DGT will introduce an obligatory inspection for electric scooters, similar to the ITV for cars (the Spanish equivalent of MOT) to make sure the scooter conforms to the certified standards. An e-scooter will also have to be easier to identify, with the equivalent of a number plate.

The reasons that have led the DGT to impose this measure is simply to improve road safety by insuring that the Personal Mobility Vehicles (PMVs) that are sold in Spain have the minimum quality and durability guarantees required.

The DGT recommends that citizens planning to purchase a PMV (electric scooters and electric bicycles) consult the Agency’s website at www.dgt.es/vmp, where they will find the brands and models that have already been certified and that meet all the requirements. From January 22, 2027 only PMVs that are certified by the competent authorities will be able to used on the roads.

The DGT also restates that these vehicles cannot drive on pedestrian crossings, interurban roads, motorways and dual carriageways nor on pavements in towns and cities. Furthermore, as they are considered vehicles for all purposes, their drivers are obliged to comply with traffic regulations, just like everyone else.