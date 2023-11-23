Falklands Issue Re-Ignited After New Argentine President Elected

By John Ensor • Published: 23 Nov 2023 • 13:50

Image of UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps. Credit: Grant.Shapps/Facebook.com

Is the sovereignty of the Falkland Islands a matter for negotiation? This question has resurfaced following recent political developments involving Argentina and the United Kingdom.

On Sunday, November 19, Javier Milei, known for his right-wing libertarian views, clinched Argentina’s presidency, defeating Sergio Massa. His campaign was reportedly marked by strong statements asserting Argentina’s ‘non-negotiable’ sovereignty over the Falkland Islands, a stance that has sparked considerable discussion, writes LBC.

Steadfast UK Response

The UK’s position was swiftly articulated by Defence Secretary Grant Shapps, who emphasised on Twitter/X, the clear British identity of the Falklands: ‘The Falkland Islands are British. That is non-negotiable and undeniable.’

He went on to add: ‘99.8% of islanders voted to remain British and we will always defend their right to self-determination and the UK’s sovereignty with @HMS_Forth now back to protect the islands.’

The firm response underscores the UK’s commitment to the self-determination expressed by the Falkland Islanders, who, in a resounding referendum result, had 99.8 per cent voting in favour of remaining under British sovereignty.

Argentina’s Firm Position And Diplomatic Approach

Contrastingly, Argentina’s Foreign Ministry asserted that the country maintains a ‘permanent and unwavering objective’ to regain the Falklands. Milei, aged 53, emphasised, ‘Argentina’s sovereignty over the Malvinas Islands is non-negotiable. The Malvinas are Argentine.’

However, he acknowledged that a military approach was not a solution, citing the 1982 war which resulted in over 900 deaths and reaffirmed British control. He advocated for a diplomatic route to reclaim the islands, a stance that appears more conciliatory compared to previous Argentine positions.

The Will Of The Falkland Islanders

Amidst this diplomatic strife, the interests of the Falkland Islanders remain a focal point. Diana Mondino, an advisor to Milei, suggested that any transfer of the islands to Argentina should mirror Hong Kong’s return to Chinese rule, stressing the importance of respecting the will of the Falkland Islanders.

The Argentine government, on its official website, reiterated its commitment to recovering the islands while respecting the inhabitants’ lifestyle and adhering to international law.

The Falkland Islands, with their strategic location and historical significance, continue to be a point of contention between Argentina and the UK. The recent statements from both sides indicate that this long-standing dispute is far from being resolved, with both nations holding firm to their claims.