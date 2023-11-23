Guardia Civil Unleashes High-Tech Sea Drones

By John Ensor •
Published: 23 Nov 2023 • 18:23
GLADIUS MINI S drone.
Credit: GuardiaCivil.es
Is maritime smuggling about to meet its match? The Guardia Civil has recently unveiled a fleet of ten advanced underwater drones, set to significantly enhance their maritime surveillance capabilities.
On Thursday, November 23, in the bustling Port of Valencia, a significant technological advancement was showcased by the Guardia Civil. The introduction of the GLADIUS MINI S model drones, equipped with 4K UHD cameras, marks a turning point in the fight against maritime smuggling.
A substantial portion of the funding for these high-tech drones, precisely 80 per cent, was secured through the EUAF 2021 aid program (Union Anti-Fraud Programme) of the European Union’s OLAF, and the remaining 20 per cent by the Civil Guard.
This financial support reflects the European Union’s commitment to fortifying its external borders against illegal activities.
The state-of-the-art drones will be strategically distributed across various Fiscal and Border Units located in Valencia, Barcelona, Bilbao, Malaga, Vigo, Algeciras, Puerto de la Luz, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Alicante, and Santander.
This widespread deployment underscores the Guardia Civil’s determination to combat smuggling activities that exploit concealed spaces on ships, both above and below the waterline.
The GLADIUS MINI S drones are not just tools for inspection, they represent a leap forward in maritime security. By conducting more thorough inspections on ship hulls, these drones complement the existing efforts of the Guardia Civil’s Fiscal and Border Analysis and Investigation Units (UDAIFF).
Furthermore, they enhance the capabilities of the Special Group for Underwater Activities (GEAS), who will intervene following drone reconnaissance.
The Guardia Civil’s acquisition of these underwater drones, partly funded by the European Union, demonstrates a proactive approach to securing maritime borders and protecting against the evolving tactics of criminal organizations.
This technological edge is a significant step forward in ensuring the safety and security of the European Union’s maritime borders.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.