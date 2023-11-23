Magical moment as English Zoo films birth of critically endangered eastern black rhino

By Chris King •
Image of an Eastern black rhino at Chester Zoo in England.
Credit: Rwendland/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0
A truly magical moment in the world of nature was captured on film at Chester Zoo in England when a critically endangered eastern black rhino gave birth.
These mammals are one of the rarest creatures on the planet and are said to be on the verge of extinction. However, on Sunday, November 12, a pregnant rhinoceros named Zuri gave birth to a female calf.
So, something really SPECIAL has happened in our rhino habitat 🦏👀
Watch this amazing video to find out… 👇 pic.twitter.com/2bk5Tc4hcw
— Chester Zoo (@chesterzoo) November 21, 2023
Zookeepers at the facility recorded the moments before and after the mother brought the new arrival into the world. According to the Zoo, mother and calf have been inseparable ever since.
HUGE NEWS! Critically endangered eastern black rhino calf born! 🦏
Welcome to the world, little one 🫶 pic.twitter.com/BiZV7Z9Gr9
— Chester Zoo (@chesterzoo) November 22, 2023
According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), as of 2017 there were fewer than 700 of this species of rhinoceros living in the wild.
The animals have been illegally hunted by poachers for their valuable horns for decades, which led to their numbers being decimated as a result.
They can only be found in Kenya (594), Rwanda, and in northern Tanzania (80), although these estimates are said to include the small rhino population living in South Sudan, Uganda, southwestern Ethiopia and western Kenya.
Its longer, leaner, and more curved horn helps to distinguish the eastern black rhino from the southern subspecies. They are reported to be more aggressive than the other three subspecies of black rhino.
