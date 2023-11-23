Mother In Sevilla Searches For Lost Son’s Precious Drawings

By John Ensor • Published: 23 Nov 2023 • 16:08

Street art in honour of Julio. Credit: julionetapas/Instagram.com

A mother in Sevilla is frantically trying to find her late son’s precious drawings after they went missing yesterday.

In a heart-wrenching turn of events on the streets of Sevilla, Pilar, the mother of Julio Rosa, is desperately seeking a folder containing her son’s artwork. Julio, a young artist and bone marrow donation advocate, lost his battle with leukaemia in 2019 at just 13 years of age, writes Telecinco.

Julio’s drawings went missing on Wednesday, November 22, when Pilar’s husband absentmindedly left the folder on a car roof at C/Fray Isidoro de Sevilla 9, in the Macarena neighbourhood.

A Mother’s Desperation

‘It’s the only thing I have left of my child,’ explained Pilar, in a poignant indication of the drawing’s significance. The transparent folder, a treasure trove of Julio’s artistic legacy, vanished when the car drove away.

Pilar added, ‘When I got home and realized, I turned around, but the car was already gone.’ Despite an immediate search, the folder has not yet been found.

Community Efforts And Lasting Impact

Lipasam, Sevilla’s cleaning company, was active in the area but reported no sightings of the folder. Pilar now suspects the car owner might have it. ‘I’m like crazy searching the surrounding streets, under cars and in the garbage,’ she shared on social media, urging people to help locate the lost drawings.

‘I beg you to share in case someone finds it, not to throw it away,’ she urged.

Julio’s struggle with leukemia since 2017 and his campaigns like #yopuedosertuheroe had previously garnered widespread attention. Following in his father’s footsteps, a member of the graffiti group Tapas Team, Julio started creating graffiti at age five.

His works, a mix of street art and those now missing, are touching reminders of his courageous fight against cancer.

Pilar’s quest to retrieve her son’s drawings is not just a search for lost items; it’s a mother’s effort to preserve the vibrant spirit of her young son, whose life, though short, left a significant mark in Sevilla and beyond.