Two hours to change a life

Published: 23 Nov 2023 • 14:19
A chat and a cup of tea can make a real difference
The truth is that helping others comes naturally to most people. To do so is a human and selfless act. In fact it is hard-wired in our DNA to help our family, friends and neighbours.
Whether it´s giving someone a lift to the shops or going with them to a hospital appointment we think nothing of it. Just as it´s commonplace to spend time chatting to folk in the street.
Age Concern Marbella- San Pedro are asking our English speaking community to join them in sharing just two hours every so often to visit someone who is on their own for a cuppa and a chat.
One of the things that we all have to contend with as we get older is seeing friends and family either move away or pass away. With ever decreasing mobility our lifestyle inevitably changes and we become more insular, perhaps with only the tv for regular company
But the joy of being able to share some time with another person who is happy to listen is immeasurable and that is what Age Concern Marbella-San Pedro, with your help, are going to build on in the coming months.
With the pro-active support from the Euro Weekly News we are asking you to share just two hours of your time on a regular basis with a neighbour providing much needed companionship
Loneliness and Isolation can creep up on any of us when we´re not looking and the repercussions are not happy ones. Poor eating habits, lack of mental stimulation and “depression” in all its guises are only too willing to fill the void left by absent family and friends
At the Charity, they strive to help people “live their best life and never feel alone”. Yes, the goal is a challenge but to be successful they need help and need the community with them.
Our older generation are a fantastic group of people who are stoic and proud by nature which means they rarely ask for anything. So it is up to us to ask for them.
To make a real difference take that first step and call or WhatsApp our Helpline ANY weekday from 10am to 6pm on 689 35 51 98. You will speak to a knowledgeable volunteer who has the time to answer your questions
Should you prefer to drop them an email please do so at info@ageconcernmarbella.com and include a daytime number so that they can call you back without delay
They can then arrange a no-obligation chat over a coffee at a convenient place and time to meet in person.
Just two hours to share a cuppa and a chat with an older resident that will help to change a life and you´ll see that for yourselves each time.
The charity is looking forward to hearing from you.
