URGENT: Food Recall On These Three Products

By John Ensor •
Published: 23 Nov 2023 • 17:20
Image of ice cream.
Credit: Viktor1/Shutterstock.com
In recent weeks, the Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (Aesan) has highlighted the risks associated with certain food products, prompting their removal from supermarkets across Spain.
Aesan has identified hazards in three popular food items. These products were found to contain potentially dangerous elements, including metal fragments, pathogenic microorganisms, and undeclared allergens, leading to serious health risks for consumers, according to a report from El Epañol.
The first significant warning came against the Bon Gelati vanilla ice cream, retailed by LIDL supermarkets. Originating from a concern raised by German health authorities via the European Food Alert Network (Rasff), these ice creams were found to contain metallic remains.
‘As a precautionary measure, the supplier LIDL Stiftung & Co. KG requests the return of the ice cream “Bon Gelati Bourbon Vanilla Flavor 2,500 ml” with expiration dates 09/21/2025 and 09/22/2025,’ stated LIDL, highlighting the possible presence of foreign bodies.
Subsequently, Aesan expanded a prior alert about undeclared allergens in popular instant soup brands. Although harmless to non-allergic individuals, these ingredients pose significant risks to those with allergies.
Found across supermarkets like Auchan, Eroski, Alteza, Carrefour, and Spar in regions including Andalusia, Canary Islands, Cantabria, Castilla-La Mancha, Castilla y Leon, Extremadura, Galicia, Madrid and Navarra , mustard was detected in several garden soup variants. This notification extended a previous warning issued in the Basque Country.
The final report involved the detection of Lysteria monocytogenes, a bacterium causing listeriosis, in meat products by Industrias Carnicas Sierra Nevada SL. Particularly severe in vulnerable groups like pregnant women, children, and the elderly, this pathogen was found in products like fuet, chorizo, sausages, and cheeses.
These were distributed in Andalusian provinces such as Cordoba, Granada, Malaga, Sevilla, and some Balearic Islands locations. Aesan, through Sciri, has instructed the withdrawal of these items and advised against their consumption.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.