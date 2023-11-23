URGENT: Food Recall On These Three Products

By John Ensor • Published: 23 Nov 2023 • 17:20

Image of ice cream. Credit: Viktor1/Shutterstock.com

In recent weeks, the Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (Aesan) has highlighted the risks associated with certain food products, prompting their removal from supermarkets across Spain.

Aesan has identified hazards in three popular food items. These products were found to contain potentially dangerous elements, including metal fragments, pathogenic microorganisms, and undeclared allergens, leading to serious health risks for consumers, according to a report from El Epañol.

Vanilla Ice Cream Recall

The first significant warning came against the Bon Gelati vanilla ice cream, retailed by LIDL supermarkets. Originating from a concern raised by German health authorities via the European Food Alert Network (Rasff), these ice creams were found to contain metallic remains.

‘As a precautionary measure, the supplier LIDL Stiftung & Co. KG requests the return of the ice cream “Bon Gelati Bourbon Vanilla Flavor 2,500 ml” with expiration dates 09/21/2025 and 09/22/2025,’ stated LIDL, highlighting the possible presence of foreign bodies.

Soup Allergen Alert

Subsequently, Aesan expanded a prior alert about undeclared allergens in popular instant soup brands. Although harmless to non-allergic individuals, these ingredients pose significant risks to those with allergies.

Found across supermarkets like Auchan, Eroski, Alteza, Carrefour, and Spar in regions including Andalusia, Canary Islands, Cantabria, Castilla-La Mancha, Castilla y Leon, Extremadura, Galicia, Madrid and Navarra , mustard was detected in several garden soup variants. This notification extended a previous warning issued in the Basque Country.

Listeria In Sausages

The final report involved the detection of Lysteria monocytogenes, a bacterium causing listeriosis, in meat products by Industrias Carnicas Sierra Nevada SL. Particularly severe in vulnerable groups like pregnant women, children, and the elderly, this pathogen was found in products like fuet, chorizo, sausages, and cheeses.

These were distributed in Andalusian provinces such as Cordoba, Granada, Malaga, Sevilla, and some Balearic Islands locations. Aesan, through Sciri, has instructed the withdrawal of these items and advised against their consumption.