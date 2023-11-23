Violence erupts on Dublin’s streets following a stabbing incident outside a primary school

By Chris King • Updated: 23 Nov 2023 • 22:03

Image of Garda officers on the streets of Dublin, Ireland. Credit: X@GardaTraffic

VIOLENT scenes erupted on the streets of the Irish capital of Dublin this Thursday, November 23.

They are the result of protesters taking to the streets following an incident earlier in the day. Three young children and a woman were injured after a ‘serious public order incident’ occurred outside a primary school in Dublin’s North Inner City at around 1:30 pm.

A suspect was detained following the attack with a five-year-old girl, and a woman in her 30s said to have been admitted to a Dublin hospital for treatment to serious injuries.

The Garda immediately deployed a public order unit to the area in an attempt to help uniformed officers control the disorder after signs of trouble starting to brew.

Frontline Gardaí backed up by Public Order Units are deployed in large numbers in Dublin City Centre. Gardaí are advising members of the public to avoid the North City Centre at this time. pic.twitter.com/eQ4XblXy5O — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) November 23, 2023

Officers reportedly had bottles, fireworks and flares thrown at them and some were involved in skirmishes with the protesters.

Two double decker buses and a police car were set alight in Parnell Square East, while a Luas tram was attacked and had several of its windows smashed on O’Connell Street.

What did the police say?

Addressing the press outside Mountjoy Garda Station, Commissioner Drew Harris, said: ‘I think there’s disgraceful scenes in terms of a major investigation, the maintenance of a scene and the gathering of evidence. We have a complete lunatic hooligan faction driven by far-right ideology, and also then this disruptive tendency engaged in serious violence’.

‘We are drafting in resources to deal with that and that will be dealt with properly. I’ve given full direction to our resources here in respect of making arrests and bringing offenders to justice’.

Harris continued: ‘It’s our responsibility to make sure that we police the streets, and part of that is we ask people to act responsibly and not to listen to the misinformation and rumour that is circulating on social media’.

‘The facts are being established, but the facts are still not clear on a lot of the rumour and the innuendo is being spread for malevolent purposes’, he concluded.

Following the incident, the police said they were not ‘ruling out any motive’, but that it was not currently being treated as a terror-related attack. It was a ‘standalone attack’, insisted Superintendent Liam Geraghty at a press conference.

Geraghty confirmed that a five-year-old girl was receiving ’emergency medical treatment’. A five-year-old boy was discharged from the Children’s Health Ireland at Crumlin Hospital after receiving treatment the officer added while a man in his 50s and a six-year-old girl were also treated for minor injuries.