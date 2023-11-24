Excessive Water Consumption Led To Fatal Brain Injury

By John Ensor • Published: 24 Nov 2023 • 18:08

Glass of water. Credit: sonsart/Shutterstock.com

A recent case has highlighted the danger of drinking too much water, which proved fatal for one British woman.

An inquest has heard the tragic circumstances of Michelle Whitehead, a 45-year-old mother of two, who passed away in 2021, following a severe brain injury caused by excessive water intake, reports LBC.

Unforeseen Complications At Millbrook Mental Health Unit

Michelle’s death occurred after her admission to the Millbrook Mental Health Unit in Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire. Merely two days prior to her hospitalisation, she was found to be consuming an unusually high amount of water, an inquest was informed.

According to Medical News Today: ‘Compulsive water drinking, also called psychogenic polydipsia, can be a symptom of various mental health conditions.’

Medical Oversight And Its Consequences

The NHS staff at the unit overlooked diagnosing Michelle accurately. As a result, she was permitted continuous, unsupervised access to water in her room.

Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust acknowledged eight significant failings during her second stay at Millbrook. Michelle had previously experienced a mental breakdown in 2018, leading to her first admission.

Her husband, Michael, stating that the hospital staff failed to realise that something was ‘very wrong’. After being transferred to King’s Mill Hospital, Michelle died from the condition on May 7, 2021.

The inquest jury concluded her death was due to acute overhydration, causing severely low sodium levels and brain swelling. The official cause of death was listed as hyponatraemic encephalopathy, acute hyponatremia, and psychogenic polydipsia.

A Family’s Sorrow

Michelle and her husband Michael met in their teens and shared 30 years of life together, raising two sons. She devoted 19 years to caring full-time for one of her sons, born with Down’s syndrome, after leaving her nursing job at a nursery.

Paying tribute, Michael reminisced, ‘she was bright, positive, and determined’. He recalled her losing complete awareness of her surroundings during her second breakdown in 2021, describing it as a ‘total breakdown from the person she normally is’.

Ifti Majid, CEO of Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, extended ‘sincerest condolences and apologies’ to Michelle’s loved ones. He acknowledged the shortcomings in care and vowed to improve future patient experiences in light of the jury and coroner’s findings.

How Much Water Is Too Much?

Medical News Today advises that it isn’t just the amount of water consumed, but also the timing. The source reports: ‘According to figures quoted in a 2013 study, the kidneys can eliminate about 20–28 litres of water a day, but they can remove no more than 0.8 to 1.0 litres every hour.’ They added, ‘it is important not to outpace the kidneys by drinking more water than they can eliminate.’

The correct amount of water to consume depends on many factors such as the climate, body weight and the level of physical activity, and one cannot always rely on how thirsty they feel.

The article concluded that while there are no official guidelines on water consumption, some authorities recommend not drinking more than 0.8 to 1.0 litres of water per hour.