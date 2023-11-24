Shane McGowan: Latest Health Update

By John Ensor • Published: 24 Nov 2023 • 13:44

Shane McGowan. Credit: victoriamary/X

ICONIC Pogues frontman, Shane MacGowan, has been battling a life-threatening infection for months, with family, friends and a legion of fans expecting the worst.

Thankfully, Shanes’s wife announced this week that he is finally out of hospital and has returned home after his prolonged hospital stay, writes Xtra.ie.

His wife, Victoria Mary Clarke, shared the heartening update on Twitter/X on Wednesday, November, 22 at 9:00 pm.

On Christmas last year, Shane was hospitalised due to a severe case of viral encephalitis, a brain inflammation and his time in the hospital included several days in intensive care at St Vincent’s Hospital, marked by battles with health issues.

A Journey Of Recovery

Clarke took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce Shane’s discharge from the hospital. She expressed profound gratitude to the medical team, acknowledging their exceptional care. ‘Shane got out of the hospital!

‘We are deeply and eternally grateful to all of the doctors and nurses and staff at St Vincent’s it’s the best. And special thanks to Tom Creagh and Brian Corscadden for your help,’ she tweeted.

The good news soon spread around the world with fans far and wide sharing their best wishes. ‘Great news Shane and Victoria, wishing you both the very best for the festive season, from all at Ireland’s Own,’ wrote one.

Another message read: ‘I’m so happy to hear this. Sending you both love from Canada.’ Followed by: ‘I’m so glad to hear this. Keep healing Shane (sending you warmth and sunshine from Southern California).’

One person summed up the wishes of many other by posting: ‘Great news and there’s talk of the Pogues and Kirsty Fairy tale of New York being no1 for Christmas.’

Fairytale Of New York: A Festive Favourite

Amidst Shane’s recovery, The Pogues’ 1987 hit ‘Fairytale Of New York,’ featuring the late Kirsty MacColl, is currently leading the race for the 2023 Christmas Number One.

The song, a perennial festive favourite, now stands at 4/6 odds according to William Hill. Despite its popularity, the track’s highest chart success was in its release year, securing the second spot, just behind the Pet Shop Boys’ version of Elvis Presley’s ‘Always On My Mind.’

Shane’s return home is indeed a joyous occasion, coinciding with the resurgence of the band’s timeless Christmas classic.