Spain’s Bizum And ATMs Fail Again Ahead Of Black Friday

By John Ensor • Published: 24 Nov 2023 • 9:02

Person using ATM. Credit: cozyta/Shutterstock.com

LAST night, just before the anticipated Black Friday sales, Bizum and ATMs encountered significant technical issues, for the second time in a week.

In the late hours of November 23, on the eve of Black Friday, there was a critical moment for both shoppers and retailers as Spain’s immediate payments company, Bizum, and various ATMs failed to function properly, reported 20 Minutos.

The issue was acknowledged on Bizum’s X account, previously known as Twitter. Just after 10:00 pm they stated that the app was experiencing errors and assured they were diligently working on a resolution: ‘You may have tried to trade with Bizum and failed. We are working on its solution, we keep you informed. We are sorry for any inconvenience. Thank you very much, bizumer.’

A similar disruption occurred less than a week ago on Saturday, November 18.

Repeated Incidents Raise Concerns

‘Good evening, bizumer. We inform you that the Bizum service, after the widespread incident in payment processing, is completely restored. From 11:25 pm it is possible to operate normally.

‘We apologize for any inconvenience caused,’ Bizum informed their users on the social network. Despite this assurance, several users reported ongoing issues, particularly with business dataphones.

The root of the problem seemed to be a crash in the Redsys payment system, a key virtual payment platform that serves as an intermediary in Spain.

This system, crucial for processing payments from credit and debit cards, particularly for Visa and Mastercard customers, experienced a significant outage. For about half an hour, it was impossible to finalise payments, impacting the functionality of Bizum, ATMs, and dataphones.

Addressing User Concerns

One major issue reported was the limbo state of certain transactions. Payments were debited from users’ accounts but did not reach their intended recipients. In response, Bizum assured that these transactions ‘will be regularised automatically,’ aiming to mitigate concerns and restore trust in their services.

The repeated incidents have raised questions about the reliability of digital payment systems, especially during crucial shopping periods like Black Friday. As consumers increasingly rely on these platforms, the demand for uninterrupted service and swift resolution of issues becomes more pressing.