Speaking European – Jesse Meester

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 24 Nov 2023 • 20:02

Jesse Meester in Estepona

WHAT does one do when they see a famous face casually walking across the street from them? Shout their name loudly at them of course (as if they didn’t already know it) and take a selfie to post on Instagram to prove it to your friends!

That was the story of how this Euro Weekly News reporter first met actor Jesse Meester, who is originally from the Netherlands, last year outside Malaga airport. Jesse has been on a number of TV shows, as well as being a specialist in luxury real estate and has also spent some years as a fitness instructor and health coach.

He explained at the time that he had recently moved to the sunshine coast and purchased a property in Estepona. Oh, and he had big plans! If you are one of the 1.3 million people that follows Mr Meester on Instagram you will have had a glimpse of some of these, the main one being his premier real estate agency that is already rocketing through the Costa Del Sol, Meester Real Estate.

One year later EWN has caught up with Jesse again to see how the move from Amsterdam to Marbella is unfolding for him.

Hello again Jesse! So, you are a successful man of many talents, what attracted you specifically to bring them to the Costa Del Sol? What is unique about Marbella?

“Marbella is quite unique in its fusion of luxury and culture. Its stunning coastline, vibrant lifestyle, golf courses and historical charm make it the place to be. The mix of traditional Andalusian culture with modern amenities gives it an unparalleled allure. Now Malaga just turned out to be the best city to live in, in the world that is, did you know?”

We did see that actually! Has this environment changed your mindset or outlook on life at all?

“Living in such a diverse and beautiful environment could definitely shift one’s outlook. The relaxed lifestyle and emphasis on enjoying the moment might inspire a different perspective on life.”

Definitely. So, what is your opinion on Spanish food?

“Spanish cuisine is amazing! From paella to tapas, the rich flavours and fresh ingredients make dining an absolute delight. The passion for food and the emphasis on communal dining is something truly special. I love eating light in the evening with just a few tapas, and a bigger meal for lunch. I try to go for one meal a day now.”

Yes, we agree with you there, EWN loves a good ‘tapear’. Next question, do you prefer swimming in the pool or the sea?

“I am a sea kind of guy. The salt is great for the skin too. Even now, in the Winter, it’s really refreshing to dip in. The convenience of a pool is great, but there’s an unmatched feeling of freedom in swimming in the vast sea.”

Like a wild merman with no limits! Cute. So aside from the all year round swimming weather, what is the main difference between the Netherlands and Spain?

“The differences between the Netherlands and Spain are plentiful. Climate, culture, pace of life, and even the architecture are starkly different. The Netherlands might be more known for its efficient systems and bicycle-friendly cities (oh boy I miss that), while Spain has a deeply ingrained laid-back culture with a love for fiestas and leisurely siestas — haha.”

Got to love the siestas! Spanish life is definitely very laid back. So Jesse, lastly, but definitely not least(ly), Dutch girls or Spanish girls?

“Well, both are wonderful in their own ways. Dutch girls might be more straightforward and open, while Spanish girls are known for their passion and warmth. Beauty truly lies in the eye of the beholder, doesn’t it?”

It definitely does, and what a way to end the interview. To follow along with Jesse Meester’s life and projects, you can find him on instagram @jessemeester