Assets Worth €14 Million Seized In Money Laundering Crackdown

By John Ensor • Published: 25 Nov 2023 • 11:18

Luxury watches seized in police operation. Credit: GuardiaCivil.es

In a sweeping crackdown, the Guardia Civil has apprehended 34 suspects on charges of money laundering derived from drug trafficking.

On Saturday, November 25, a report published by the Guardia Civil has detailed the recent crackdown. The successful operation occurred as a part of the Praesleon operation, a comprehensive two-year investigation focusing on Malaga, Cadiz, Almeria, and Cantabria.

Extensive Operation Unravels Crime Web

The arrested individuals were primarily members of two drug trafficking groups in Campo de Gibraltar, linked to the notorious Castañas clan. As part of the investigation, the Guardia Civil also looked into six legal entities and three commercial companies for their involvement.

In total, assets worth over €14 million were seized. These included 40 properties, 42 vehicles, 54 bank accounts, three boats, two gyms, a beauty salon, a clothing store, 40 pieces of jewellery and watches, €190,000 in cash, weapons, and other equipment.

Searches Reveal Hidden Networks

The 23 searches that were carried out spanned La Linea de la Concepcion and Algeciras in Cadiz, Marbella in Malaga, Almeria, and Torrelavega in Cantabria. These efforts uncovered an intricate web that the gang used for laundering drug money.

Investigators found that the laundering was executed through various means. These included real estate investments, vehicle and boat purchases, and buying winning lottery tickets from third parties.

This money was then deposited into bank accounts to finance profitable financial products or businesses like gyms, taxi licenses, beauty salons, and maritime fishing enterprises.

Guardia Civil’s Tactical Approach

The Guardia Civil meticulously reconstructed nearly 100 transactions of drug money being laundered and integrated into the legal financial and commercial system.

This operation was led by the Special Anti-Drug Section of the Algeciras Area Prosecutor’s Office and implemented by the Guardia Civil Commands of Malaga, Algeciras, Almeria, and Cantabria. The Rapid Action Group (GAR) provided crucial support.

This high-profile operation highlights the Guardia Civil’s relentless pursuit of drug-related crimes and their commitment to dismantling criminal networks.