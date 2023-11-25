Benidorm’s Q and S: A Paragon of Tourism Excellence

Benidorm, a beacon of tourism excellence, has once again demonstrated its commitment to providing top-notch services by renewing the Q certifications for Tourist Quality and Safe Tourism.

The Q certifications, a revered Spanish brand recognised worldwide, signify a dedication to excellence in the management, services, and infrastructure of tourism organisations.

Notably, the city’s Tourism offices have also achieved a significant milestone by obtaining the prestigious ‘S’ seal for Tourism Sustainability, an accolade presented by the Institute for Tourism Quality of Spain (ICTE).

The Q certifications, synonymous with quality and safety in tourism, represent a voluntary commitment to meeting stringent standards.

To earn this esteemed mark, tourism organisations must showcase compliance with technical requirements outlined by corresponding standards and institute a management system focused on customer service and continual improvement.

In a groundbreaking move, Benidorm’s Tourism offices have secured the ‘S’ seal for Tourism Sustainability, a testament to their dedication to integrating the Millennium Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Introduced by the ICTE, this certification serves as a guide for establishments, companies, and destinations in Spain to align their practices with global sustainability objectives.