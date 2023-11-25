Benidorm’s Q and S: A Paragon of Tourism Excellence

By Anna Ellis •
Benidorm, a beacon of tourism excellence, has once again demonstrated its commitment to providing top-notch services by renewing the Q certifications for Tourist Quality and Safe Tourism.
The Q certifications, a revered Spanish brand recognised worldwide, signify a dedication to excellence in the management, services, and infrastructure of tourism organisations.
Notably, the city’s Tourism offices have also achieved a significant milestone by obtaining the prestigious ‘S’ seal for Tourism Sustainability, an accolade presented by the Institute for Tourism Quality of Spain (ICTE).
The Q certifications, synonymous with quality and safety in tourism, represent a voluntary commitment to meeting stringent standards.
To earn this esteemed mark, tourism organisations must showcase compliance with technical requirements outlined by corresponding standards and institute a management system focused on customer service and continual improvement.
In a groundbreaking move, Benidorm’s Tourism offices have secured the ‘S’ seal for Tourism Sustainability, a testament to their dedication to integrating the Millennium Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
Introduced by the ICTE, this certification serves as a guide for establishments, companies, and destinations in Spain to align their practices with global sustainability objectives.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
