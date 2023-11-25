By Anna Ellis • Published: 25 Nov 2023 • 13:10

Celebrate the Season: Costa Blanca Male Voice Choir's Festive Triple Serenade. Image: Costa Blanca Male Voice Choir.

Prepare for a harmonious holiday treat as The Costa Blanca Male Voice Choir takes centre stage with not one, not two, but three opportunities to serenade you with the festive spirit this coming month!

First up, mark your calendars for the dazzling Christmas lights ceremony on December 6 at 7:00.PM in Moraira, by the church in the square.

But that’s not all! Experience the full magic of their Christmas church carol concert at Parròquia de Santa Maria Magdalena, Benitachell, on December 13 starting at 7 pm.

And if you thought that was the grand finale, think again!

The choir is all set to captivate audiences at DAR Centro Social, Jávea, during the Felix Navi festive event on December 16, starting at 1 pm and continuing through the afternoon.

Did you know that the choir, now a powerful force of 40 voices, meets every Tuesday at 5:45 pm in Teulada for rehearsals?

They welcome singers from all walks of life, regardless of nationality.

You don’t even need to read music!

Unleash your inner singer and discover the joy of being part of this musical family.

For more details, reach out to Mike at 645081539.

Additional information is available at www.costablancamalevoicechoir.com.