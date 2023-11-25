Conor McGregor: ‘There Will Be A Change In Ireland’

By John Ensor • Published: 25 Nov 2023 • 10:01

Image of MMA star Conor McGregor. Credit: G Holland/ Shutterstock.com

Is peace at risk in Dublin? In the wake of the recent outbreaks of violence, Conor McGregor has shared his views and highlighted deeper issues within society.

Dublin experienced chaotic scenes on Thursday, November 23, following a distressing knife assault that injured three children, and two adults. The most serious casualty is that of a five-year-old girl who is critically injured. This incident sparked violent demonstrations in the Irish capital, writes the Independent.

McGregor: Fighting Talk

Conor McGregor has been openly critical of the government’s handling of these events. Earlier this week he commented after the life imprisonment of Jozef Puska, a 33-year-old Slovakian national convicted of murdering 23-year-old Irish woman Ashling Murphy. ‘Ireland, we are at war,’ he posted after Puska’s sentencing.

His subsequent tweet highlighted the gravity of Thursday’s attack: ‘Innocent children ruthlessly stabbed by a mentally deranged non-national in Dublin, Ireland today. . .and there has been zero action done to support the public in any way, shape or form with this frightening fact. NOT GOOD ENOUGH. Make change or make way.’

McGregor: Political Ambitions?

On Friday, McGregor clarified his stance on the recent riots. Despite understanding the public’s frustrations, he emphasised his disapproval of the unrest on Twitter/X: ‘I do not condone last nights riots. I do not condone any attacks on our first responders in their line of duty. I do not condone looting and the damaging of shops.

‘Last nights scenes achieved nothing toward fixing the issues we face. I do understand frustrations however, and I do understand a move must be made to ensure the change we need is ushered in. And fast!

‘I am in the process of arranging. Believe me I am way more tactical and I have backing. There will be change in Ireland, mark my words.’ He highlighted recent murders and Thursday’s knife attack before he added: ‘This is NOT Ireland’s future! If they do not act soon with their plan of action to ensure Ireland’s safety, I will.’

His comments provoked many reactions, with some claiming they simply exacerbated the problem, but many of McGregor’s fan seized upon the political angle. ‘Conor Mcgregor for president,’ was one comment, while another passionately wrote: ‘Run for office, Conor!! You’re a warrior. Fight for your country. She needs you now more than ever!’