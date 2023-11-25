Pope Francis Cancels All Engagements Due To Health Issue

By John Ensor • Published: 25 Nov 2023 • 14:23

Image of Pope Francis. Credit: vaticannews/Facebook.com

TODAY it was announced that the head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, has recently withdrawn from all his scheduled appointments due to health concerns.

Matteo Bruni, the Vatican Press Office Director, announced on Saturday, November 25: ‘The audiences of the Holy Father scheduled for this morning are cancelled due to a slight flu-like condition.’ The news comes as Rome experiences a spike in seasonal ailments, including the flu virus, writes OK Diario.

Recent Health Concerns

The Pope’s health has been a point of concern in recent times. On November 6, during a gathering with European rabbis, Pope Francis expressed his ill health. ‘I greet you all and welcome you.

‘Thank you for this visit that I like so much. But it happens that I am not in good health and that is why I prefer not to read the speech, but rather to hand it to them and have them take it away,’ he stated.

Surgical History And Hospital Visits

In June, Pope Francis underwent surgery for an incarcerated incisional hernia, leading to subocclusive syndromes in his stomach. The surgery, performed by Dr. Sergio Alfieri, also revealed significant adhesions in parts of his intestine and parietal peritoneum. Dr. Alfieri had previously treated the Pope in 2021 for severe diverticular stenosis in the colon.

Earlier, in March 2023, the Pontiff was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli Polyclinic hospital for a respiratory infection. He required several days of hospital treatment. He was rushed by ambulance after experiencing chest pains and was reported to have heart issues and breathing difficulties. He was later discharged following medical evaluations.

Furthermore, in 2021, Pope Francis underwent surgery for diverticular stenosis of the colon. This condition involves inflammation of the diverticula in the colon, leading to abdominal pain, fever, and altered intestinal rhythm.

Continuing Duties Amidst Health Challenges

Despite these health challenges, Pope Francis continues to fulfill his duties as the leader of the Catholic Church. His recent health setback underscores the vulnerability even global leaders face and the importance of prioritising health.