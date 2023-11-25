Torre del Mar Christmas Nativity Scene

By Chris King • Updated: 25 Nov 2023 • 18:36

Inauguration of Torre del Mar's Christmas Nativity Scene. Credit: velezmalaga.es

THE traditional Christmas Nativity Scene has been inaugurated in Torre del Mar.

It is located in the building of the Nuestra Señora del Carmen Cultural Center – Antigua Azucarera. A multitude of details are included in the large display designed by Antonio Fortes.

‘We are calling this press conference to inaugurate the great Belén Torre del Mar, a magnificent work, made mostly with manual techniques and that once again surprises us with its aesthetics, organisation and quality of finish’, said Jesús Pérez Atencia, the deputy mayor of Vélez-Málaga.

Atencia indicated: ‘this year it has a river that occupies the entire surface of the space, with a record number of metres that makes it unique in the province. From today, this Nativity scene is open to all who want to come visit it, from Monday to Sunday, in the morning and afternoon’.

Juan Francisco Cardaldas, the parish priest of Torre del Mar, invited the townsfolk to: ‘view this work that has been made with so much love. I congratulate Antonio Fortes for carrying it out. This Nativity scene should be considered the Great Nativity Scene of the Torre del Mar Family and be everyone’s’.

Fortes pointed out that it was: ‘A model with elements inspired by the town of Torre del Mar, very characteristic of its history and past. We have buildings from our town such as the Azucarera, the old parish, the lighthouses, Villa Mercedes, and others’.

‘All of them were built in paper mache and polystyrene foam, with more than 50 square metres of surface and more than 1,000 figures’.

He concluded that he was ‘very satisfied’ with the final result of his work and assured that all the time spent working was worth it’.