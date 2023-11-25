Work on Torrox funeral parlour will ‘continue as planned’

By Chris King • Updated: 25 Nov 2023 • 17:15

Image of new mortuary on Torrox Costa. Credit: radiotorrox.es

THE mayor of Torrox, Óscar Medina, has assured that: ‘the work on the mortuary will continue as planned’.

In a ruling issued on October 11, Malaga’s Contentious-Administrative Court No. 7 recognised the radical nullity of the land transfer agreement made between Torrox Town Hall and the Sociedad Azucarera Larios for the land on which a funeral parlour is currently being built.

The judge agreed with the plaintiffs (IU and PSOE) in confirming the illegality of the exchange contract, subsequently requiring Medina’s administration to review it ex officio.

Torrox Town Hall: ‘will respond in due time and form to the formalities demanded by the opposition, and in no case does this ruling of the Administrative Court No 7 of Malaga declare the nullity of the exchange of land, the works, or the project currently in execution’, stressed the mayor in a statement.

This was: ‘another example of the constant manipulation to which the opposition wants to subject all the citizens of Torrox in its attempt to delay two fundamental projects such as this and the new football pitch and sports and leisure complex in El Morche’, he suggested.

Medina insisted that work on Torrox Costa’s new funeral parlour was already ongoing, after which the services to be provided at the facility would be put out to tender.

He reiterated that it is: ‘the infrastructure most demanded by the residents of the municipality, and that in a very short time it will open its doors to offer an efficient, modern and adequate service which until now was not available’.