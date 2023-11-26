Ballet and Opera comes to Puerto Banus

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 26 Nov 2023 • 15:54

Opera and Ballet in Puerto Banus Photo: Wikimedia CC / Rod Millington

RED DOG Banus is much more than cinema. Red Dog Cinemas brings live opera and ballet to Marbella from the Royal Opera House in London. Classics such as Madama Butterfly, Swan Lake and The Nutcracker are part of the programme that will run until the summer of 2024.

Enjoying live opera and ballet on the Costa del Sol is now possible. Red Dog Cinemas, the leading cinema in Marbella, brings the classic musical works of ballet and opera to the big screen with live screenings from an iconic venue: the Royal Opera House in London.

The first work to be screened on the big screen at Red Dog Cinemas will be the ballet The Nutcracker on Tuesday, December 12. Peter Wright’s beloved production for The Royal Ballet, with Julia Trevelyan Oman’s magnificent period designs, stays true to the spirit of this festive ballet classic, combining the excitement of fairy tales with spectacular dancing to the brilliance of Tchaikovsky’s score.

The new year 2024 begins with the opera Manon on February 7, with music by French composer Jules Massenet. Kenneth MacMillan’s adaptation of Abbé Antoine François Prévost’s novel L’Histoire du Chevalier des Grieux et de Manon Lescaut embodies his keen insight into human psychology and his mastery of narrative choreography.

For the month of March, Red Dog Cinemas will screen Italian Giacomo Puccini’s opera Madama Butterfly, which tells the heartbreaking tragedy of a young geisha girl who falls in love with a US Navy serviceman. An exquisite production by Moshe Leiser and Patrice Caurier that draws on European images of 19th century Japan. This work will take place on Tuesday, March 26.

Swan Lake comes to the big screen at Red Dog Cinemas on April 24. The prestigious British Roya Ballet will perform Tchaikovsky’s sensational score, a story of impossible love between Prince Siegfried and the young Queen Odette, combined with the evocative imagination of producer Liam Scarlett and designer John Macfarlane. Swan Lake remains to this day one of the most beloved works of classical ballet.

On Wednesday, May 1st, the opera Carmen by the famous Georges Bizet arrives. A production by Damiano Michieletto that reproduces the whole story of love and passion between the gypsy Carmen and the soldier Don José. Carmen is one of the most popular and most performed operas in the classical canon.

The programme closes in June with the screening of Andrea Chénier, an opera with music by Umberto Giordano. Jonas Kaufman leads David McVicar’s spectacular staging, under the baton of his long-time collaborator Antonio Pappano, who conducts Giordano’s epic historical drama about the French revolution and forbidden love.

