Christmas events in Ronda 2023

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 26 Nov 2023 • 13:49

Ronda at Christmas Photo 2 (street): Flickr CC / JM

Ronda Town Council las launched its extensive programme of Christmas activities that will begin on December 1 at 7pm with the switching-on of the Christmas lights and a performance by the Big Band of the Municipal School of Music.

The programme will continue on December 3 with a show by the Andalucian Drama Centre, ‘The Little Prince’, at midday in the municipal theatre. The next stop of the Christmas activities will be on December 8 with a traditional zambomba by the Jerez-born Davinia, in the Plaza del Socorro, at 6pm. A day later, on December 9, children will be able to enjoy a visit from Mickey and Minnie, dressed up for Christmas, in the Socorro square where, and, in the afternoon, at 6pm, there will be another performance with the zambomba de Jerez de la familia Reyes, also in the Plaza del Socorro.

On December 17, the municipal theatre ‘Vicente Espinel’, will be the setting for the show ‘Entre Bambalinas’, ‘Salvar la Navidad 2’, (Mission: Save Christmas 2) a continuation of the successful play that premiered last year and which is touring cities all over Spain.

The programme continues on December 23 with a parade from Avenida Martínez Astein through the city centre with the ‘Solfamidos’ troupe, until they reach Father Christmas’ village in the Plaza Teniente Arce, which will be open from 12.30pm to 5pm. On December 26 the classical ballet ‘Swan Lake’ will be performed in the theatre and on December 30 there will be a Christmas village in the Plaza Teniente Arce from 4pm to 8.30pmwith numerous activities for children.

In the Convent of Santo Domingo, the ‘Magic of the Nutcracker’ will take place on January 2, 3 and 4 with ‘BDanza’ and ‘Divercash’, with stories, musicals, princesses, make-up and workshops, among many other activities. The opening hours will be from 11am to 1pm and from 4pm to 8pm.

The last event will be the magical parade of the Three Wise Men which will leave from Avenida de Málaga at 6pm. Councillor for Culture and Festivities, Rebeca Muñoz, said, “the hope is that everything planned will be to the liking of all the people of Ronda and visitors who will enjoy these special weeks with their families”.