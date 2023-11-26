Christmas in Mijas 2023

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 26 Nov 2023 • 21:59

Mijas at Christmas Photos: Mijas Town Hall

Mijas will officially start the festive season this year with the switching-on of the Christmas lights on Friday, December 1. Three and a half million energy-saving LED lights will illuminate more than 30 streets, avenues and squares in the 2 districts.

The official switch-on which will take place at 7pm in the Bulevar de la Cala de Mijas. Previously, at 6pm, a children’s performance is scheduled in the Plaza de Tenencia de la Alcaldía de la Cala.

Mijas Pueblo, La Cala de Mijas and Las Lagunas, will be illuminated for Christmas but the lighting is just the starting point of the extensive programme planned to celebrate Christmas.

From December 1 to 17, the Plaza de la Constitución in Mijas will host a Christmas market with traditional products. On Sunday, December 3 at 5pm, the Teatro Las Lagunas will hold a Christmas concert for the elderly with free admission and, on December 16 the Mijas Music Band will perform in the Plaza Virgen de la Peña at 7pm

There will also be activities for children. The Father Christmas Village will have a variety of themed workshops given by elves and other typical Christmas characters. Father Christmas will have his own little house in which to welcome the children who want to come and greet him and leave their Christmas wishes. This village will be located in the 3 centres of the municipality: in the Butibamba Park in La Cala, in the Andalucía Park in Las Lagunas and in the Plaza Virgen de la Peña in Mijas Pueblo.

All of this without forgetting the important role that the musical groups will play. The Plaza Virgen de la Peña will host a large marquee with a stage where different groups from various Andalucian communities will perform.

The celebration of the Three Wise Men’s Cavalcade will be the finishing touch to Christmas. In Mijas Pueblo it will leave at 4.30pm from Avenida Virgen de la Peña, and will end in Plaza Virgen de la Peña.

In La Cala de Mijas the parade will start at 5pm from the Boulevard in front of the cultural centre, continuing along Torremolinos, Torreón, Marbella and Cártama streets and finishing in the Butibamba park. As for Las Lagunas, the parade will start at 5.30pm from the Mijas water park, ending at Avenida Miguel Hernández.