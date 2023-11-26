Christmas starts in Estepona

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 26 Nov 2023 • 9:40

Estepona at Christmas Photo: Estepona Town Hall

Estepona will welcome Christmas on Friday, December 1 with the switching on of the Christmas lights. More than 2,000 LED lights will form part of the Christmas lighting, which will also be installed on the new pedestrianised section of Avenida España.

New this year will be a predominance of white and blue decorations. In addition, new areas of the city will be decorated, such as the last pedestrianised section of the central Avenida España, which is currently under construction from Calle Terraza to Avenida Andalucía.

To welcome Christmas, the Town Hall has organised an event which will take place from 7pm on the remodelled section of Avenida España, near the Primor perfume shop. The switch-on of the lights will be accompanied by the Estepona pastoral groups ‘Nostalgia Navideña’ and ‘Jesús Cautivo’, as well as by Martina Pérez, who will perform some songs.

This year, the lighting will be placed in busy public spaces such as the gardens of the Parque Botánico-Orquidario, which will host various activities during the Christmas festivities, the Plaza del Ajedrez and the remodelled seafront promenade.

In addition, Estepona will have two 14-metre fir trees in the gardens of the Parque Botánico-Orquidario and in the recently pedestrianised section of the Avenida de España. The other 2, which are 12 and 10 metres high respectively, will be installed in Plaza Antonia Guerrero and Plaza del Ajedrez.

In addition, a total of 114 arches of lights, 7 and 5 metres long, 333 ornamental motifs, 143 12-metre strings and 140 curtains of light will be distributed throughout the city to illuminate the trees along the main avenues of the town.

There will also be 10 ‘Feliz Navidad’ signs and 11 almond trees with lights over 4 metres high located at roundabouts. In addition, a total of 85 LED light motifs will be installed in the streets of the old town which have been remodelled as part of the ‘Estepona, Garden of the Costa del Sol‘ project and 60 LED curtains will be installed on the palm trees along the promenade.

All the lighting uses LED technology, which means significant energy savings and demonstrates the Council’s commitment to sustainability and care for the environment.