€300,000 raised for Deliveroo hero in Dublin attack

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 26 Nov 2023 • 8:48
Caio Benicio: hero of Dublin attack
Photo: GoFundMe / Buy Caio Benicio a pint
Caio Benicio is the Brazilian hero who on Thursday managed to take down the attacker who sent panic through Dublin city after stabbing 4 people, including 3 children.
Benicio, a 43-year-old Deliveroo delivery driver, was riding his motorbike when he saw a man with a knife attacking a young woman in Parnell Square East. The Brazilian immediately got off his bike, removed his helmet and struck the attacker with it.
“I have two children myself, so I had to do something. I did what anyone would do. There were people there but they couldn’t intervene because he was armed, but I knew I could use my helmet as a weapon,” he said.
Benicio came to Ireland to work after his restaurant burnt down in Brazil. He now hopes his children will be able to move with him to Dublin one day and he told RTE’s Liveline that the Brazilian embassy had been in touch to award him a medal for his bravery.
And, in a heart-warming twist to the story, local resident, Paul Darcy, set up a GoFundMe page saying: “The man’s a hero and the least we can do is buy him a pint, so I’m asking everyone who can to to donate the price of a pint of Guinness in your local so that he knows the people of Dublin appreciate him”.
As of yesterday, the “buy him a pint” fund had reached nearly €300,000, enough to buy Caio Benicio over 50,000 pints!
Comments by donors on the GoFundMe included: “The world needs more people like you that naturally do the right thing.” Another added: “Your bravery stopped a terrible attack on innocent lives. The people of Dublin and Ireland can’t thank you enough for intervening. Wishing you and your family a happy life and all the very best for the future.”
Anyone who would like to donate to the fund can do so here – https://www.gofundme.com/f/buy-caio-benicio-a-pint
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.