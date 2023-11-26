€300,000 raised for Deliveroo hero in Dublin attack

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 26 Nov 2023 • 8:48

Caio Benicio: hero of Dublin attack Photo: GoFundMe / Buy Caio Benicio a pint

Caio Benicio is the Brazilian hero who on Thursday managed to take down the attacker who sent panic through Dublin city after stabbing 4 people, including 3 children.

Benicio, a 43-year-old Deliveroo delivery driver, was riding his motorbike when he saw a man with a knife attacking a young woman in Parnell Square East. The Brazilian immediately got off his bike, removed his helmet and struck the attacker with it.

“I have two children myself, so I had to do something. I did what anyone would do. There were people there but they couldn’t intervene because he was armed, but I knew I could use my helmet as a weapon,” he said.

Bravery award

Benicio came to Ireland to work after his restaurant burnt down in Brazil. He now hopes his children will be able to move with him to Dublin one day and he told RTE’s Liveline that the Brazilian embassy had been in touch to award him a medal for his bravery.

“Buy him a pint”

And, in a heart-warming twist to the story, local resident, Paul Darcy, set up a GoFundMe page saying: “The man’s a hero and the least we can do is buy him a pint, so I’m asking everyone who can to to donate the price of a pint of Guinness in your local so that he knows the people of Dublin appreciate him”.

As of yesterday, the “buy him a pint” fund had reached nearly €300,000, enough to buy Caio Benicio over 50,000 pints!

Comments by donors on the GoFundMe included: “The world needs more people like you that naturally do the right thing.” Another added: “Your bravery stopped a terrible attack on innocent lives. The people of Dublin and Ireland can’t thank you enough for intervening. Wishing you and your family a happy life and all the very best for the future.”

Anyone who would like to donate to the fund can do so here – https://www.gofundme.com/f/buy-caio-benicio-a-pint