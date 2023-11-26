German Man’s Kitchen Appliance Order Takes a ‘Pot’-entially Unexpected Turn

By Anna Ellis • Published: 26 Nov 2023 • 11:48

Image: mikeledray / Shutterstock.com

In a bizarre turn of events, a 74-year-old man in southern Germany found himself at the centre of an unexpected delivery mix-up after ordering a kitchen appliance online.

Instead of the eagerly awaited kitchen gadget, the man was startled to discover that the package contained several grams of marijuana and hashish.

The peculiar incident, disclosed by the police on November 24, highlights the unintended consequences of a shipping mishap that left both the recipient and authorities puzzled.

The mix-up occurred when two packages, destined for different recipients, became entangled during the shipping process.

The elderly gentleman, anticipating the arrival of his newly ordered kitchen appliance, was taken aback when he opened the package to find a stash of marijuana and hashish.

Faced with this unexpected and unrequested delivery, the bewildered recipient promptly contacted the local police to report the unusual discovery.

In a twist that adds intrigue to the story, the police have chosen to keep details about the specific kitchen appliance under wraps “for tactical and investigative reasons.”

The nature of the ordered item remains undisclosed, leaving room for speculation about the type of appliance involved in this peculiar mix-up.

As authorities delve into the investigation, crucial details about who the intended recipient of the drugs was and whether they inadvertently received a new kitchen appliance instead remain shrouded in mystery.