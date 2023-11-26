Ham is the star in Basque cooking challenge

By John Smith • Published: 26 Nov 2023 • 11:29

Aspiring chef Andreu Ares Credit: Teresa De Unarte

A 20-yearold chef from Selva in Mallorca, Andreu Ares is one of five finalists taking part in the Cinco Jotas Cooking Challenge on November 30 at the Basque Culinary Centre.

Now in its eight year, the competition aims to reward the talent and creativity of Basque Culinary Centre students and this year the students must carry out “the reinterpretation of a classic”, basing their gastronomic creations on a reinterpreted traditional dish, making 100 per cent Iberian acorn-fed Cinco Jotas Jamon Iberico the star of the dish.

Special recipe

Selected from 60 recipes entered by the centre’s third-year students Andreu uses a French culinary technique in his proposed broth to achieve a silkier texture. Instead of boiling the egg and adding it to the stew, he cures the yolk for 30 days for a delicious result.

In addition, the croutons are presented in two different ways: as pork rinds made from the skin of the Jamon Iberico and, also, as a decorative detail in the form of crochet and the both is completed by adding a few drops of sherry.

The Basque Culinary Centre, situated in San Sebastian forms a unique ecosystem where training, innovation, research and entrepreneurship coexist with the objective of developing and promoting gastronomy.