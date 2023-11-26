Italian politician stops high-speed train

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Italy’s agriculture minister, Francesco Lollobrigida, stopped a high-speed train last Tuesday to get off at an unplanned station to attend an inauguration on time. This act has outraged the opposition, which has called for him to appear before Parliament.
The train, which was 2 hours late, made an impromptu stop on the outskirts of Rome so that Lollobrigida, the brother-in-law of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, could get off, according to the newspaper Il Fatto Quotidiano.
“The stop at Ciampino has not caused any further delays for passengers, no impact on traffic and no additional costs for the company,” Trenitalia said in a statement, explaining the technical failure that caused delays on all connections between Rome and southern Italy.
However, opposition politicians were unhappy, “Not everyone can afford to stop a train. I find Lollobrigida’s behaviour arrogant and undignified”, criticised the leader of the opposition, Elly Schlein, who has asked him to appear in Parliament to explain himself.
Italy’s former prime minister and current leader of the centrist Italia Viva party, Matteo Renzi, said that if the facts are confirmed, he will, “ask for Lollobrigida‘s resignation in parliament”. “Ministers can use state vehicles but they cannot stop the trains of all citizens,” Renzi said, calling the action, “an unprecedented abuse of power”.
