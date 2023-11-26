Survey of homelessness in Palma

By John Smith •
Volunteers spent five and a half hours on the streets
Some 200 people have taken part in a count of homeless people organised by the Majorcan Institute of Social Affairs (IMAS).
The purpose is to try to establish the level of homelessness in Palma, to get some idea of reasons, to highlight the problem and try to come up with new policies to tackle the problem.
“The last count was in 2019, so it was very necessary to update the image of homelessness in Palma in order to adapt our policies to the reality of the situation. Society is changing in all aspects, and homelessness is no exception,” explained the Minister of Social Welfare of the Mallorca Council, Guillermo Sánchez, who also thanked the involvement of all the volunteers who took part.
Palma is just one of 28 Spanish cities which have undertaken a similar project as part of the National Government’s Agenda 2030 with the hope to attempting to find accommodation for as many people as possible.
It didn’t just focus on people sleeping on the street but took into account squatters, those living in inadequate housing or hostels and this information will be added to that obtained from the other 28 surveys.
As well as being useful on a nationwide basis, the survey, which the fourth to be undertaken in Mallorca will allow IMAS and the various councils to formulate plans to help Mallorca’s homeless.
All of those taking part were trained volunteers, working in 88 areas of Palma in groups of three who toured the streets from 8.30pm to 2am on Thursday November 23.
