Terry Venables dies aged 80

By John Smith • Published: 26 Nov 2023 • 14:28

Terry Venables in his role as pundit Credit: Elliott Brown flickr

The family of former England Football manager Terry Venables has announced that he died today, November 26 aged 80 after suffering a long illness.

The statement said “We are totally devastated by the loss of a wonderful husband and father who passed away peacefully yesterday after a long illness,

“We would ask that privacy be given at this incredibly sad time to allow us to mourn the loss of this lovely man who we were so lucky to have had in our lives.”

Successful player and manager

He was a successful footballer playing primarily for Chelsea, Queens Park Rangers and Tottenham Hotspurs and with Spurs won the FA Cup as both a player and manager which was a rare achievement.

Venables was a successful manager nicknamed El Tel during his time with Barcelona although perhaps his finest hour was as manager of England who made it to the semi final of Euro 96 although the team couldn’t win on home soil.

There will be a minute’s applause before the kick off of Tottenham’s home match today against Aston Villa and the club announced “The club is extremely saddened to learn of the passing of former player and manager Terry Venables.

“Our deepest condolences are with Terry’s friends and family at this incredibly difficult time. In tribute, we shall hold a minute’s applause prior to kick-off and our players will wear black armbands during this afternoon’s fixture against Aston Villa.

“Rest in peace, Terry.”

Respect from Gary Lineker

One of his protégés Gary Lineker took to X (formerly Twitter) and said “Devastated to hear that Terry Venables has died. The best, most innovative coach that I had the privilege and pleasure of playing for. He was much more, though, than just a great manager, he was vibrant, he was charming, he was witty, he was a friend. He’ll be hugely missed. Sending love and condolences to Yvette and the family. RIP Terry.”

Terry Venables wrote a number of books on football, was responsible for introducing private detective Hazell to the small screen for two series and 22 episodes and also acted as a pundit on TV and in the National Press.