The road to dreams

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 26 Nov 2023 • 11:44

Cirque des Sens in Malaga photo: Facebook / Cirque des Sens

Dream again this Christmas at the CaixaBank Soho Theatre, for the first time the Cirque des Sens lands in the centre of Malaga from December 6 to January 7, 2024. Cirque des Sens is an international contemporary circus company that combines the strength of performers and acrobats to transport the spectator to a magical universe. A family show that talks about imagination, dreams, family and time.

A circus theatre play with which to enjoy impressive acrobatic acts and hilarious comic situations generated by the characters of the Hotel Imagine. This is a story about dreams, those we have when we are children and that with the passage of time and the monotony of everyday life we abandon or simply forget. It is a call to live a life full of happiness, returning to our dreaming essence and to the values that move us from the heart.

Kiko, a young man who lives in two parallel worlds, stays with his family at the magical Hotel Imagine to celebrate his 18th birthday. There, the hotel employees, led by Mr. Imagine, will make the young man’s imaginary world materialize by starting a journey with all the members of his family, who will discover all his dreams. Through the different floors of the hotel, they will make us explore our imagination, recovering the desire to fight to achieve the life we have dreamed of since we were children.

Cirque des Sens is a cultural laboratory of ideas, creating innovative shows, blending new technology with the energy of traditional circus-theatre. Circus, theatre and dance merge to create highly emotional, highly visual works for all audiences.

Performances are on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday 7.30pm, Fridays and Saturdays 5.30pm and 8.30pm, Sundays at 6pm. Tickets are available from: teatrodelsoho.com