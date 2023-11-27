Andalusia Battles Severe Drought With Water Restrictions

By John Ensor • Published: 27 Nov 2023 • 15:29

Water shortage. Credit: R_Tee/Shutterstock.com

DESPITE the onset of winter, the Andalusia region is currently grappling with severe drought conditions.

The situation has prompted many municipalities, including Marbella, to implement stringent water conservation measures, according to a report in Telecinco.

Emergency Measures Commence

Starting on Monday, November 27, Marbella’s City Council announced the stopping of water being supplied to the town’s 40 decorative fountains. Councillor Diego Lopez explained this decision, stating, ‘using these water resources for the irrigation of green areas, so that no litre is wasted.’

The move is part of a broader strategy to address the water shortage crisis declared by the Andalusian Government on October 24 for the Western Costa del Sol system, which includes Marbella.

Drought Impacts Widen

The shortage has impacted approximately one in three residents in Malaga, with larger towns like Rincon de la Victoria also feeling the strain. The City Council’s recent statement includes various measures to reduce water consumption, aiming for a 20 per cent reduction.

Among these are restrictions on washing and irrigation, prohibiting the filling and refilling of swimming pools, closing irrigation hydrants and showers, and limiting fountain use to human consumption only.

Community’s Response To Crisis

The community is being urged to adapt to these new norms as part of a collective effort to mitigate the drought’s effects. Lopez emphasised the criticality of these actions, saying, ‘the City Council has issued a statement with a series of measures, fundamentally aimed at reducing the demand for water, to achieve the objective of 20 per cent savings.’

The redirected water from the fountains, estimated at about 1,450 cubic metres, will be used to maintain green areas, ensuring no water is wasted during this challenging period.