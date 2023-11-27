Aroma Cafe and Secret Garden: An Enchanting Experience Hidden In The Heart of Mijas.

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 27 Nov 2023 • 9:00

The Secret Garden

TUCKED away in the heart of Mijas is the Aroma Cafe and Secret Garden. A magical culinary escape that invites you to discover its enchanting secret garden.

As you wander through the Andalucian Mijas village, a small street crawls up the mountainside. Here you will find a captivating restaurant, The Aroma Cafe and Secret Garden.

As you enter through the typical white washed walls you meet a cute space that is full of culture, with local paintings for sale and flamenco decorations in each corner. However, the real treat is revealed as you move past through the first patio and through a low archway. As you step around the corner a sudden sense of tranquillity washes over you and it suddenly becomes clear where the ‘secret’ name is derived from. There lies a real life, secluded ‘secret garden’, where culinary delights await.

The garden, with its stone paths, glimmering fairy lights, lush greenery, blooming flowers and mountain backdrop, provides an intimate and serene setting for a memorable meal in Mijas.

The secret weapon at this village restaurant is its open Argentinian barbeque, where fresh, locally sourced meat simmers and sizzles in the open air as the eager customers watch on with watering mouths. The menu at this romantic retreat reflects a commitment to fresh, locally sourced ingredients and inventive culinary creations that still maintain the Spanish spirit.

The Secret Garden’s charm extends beyond its setting, as the warm staff add a personal touch to the dining experience. They are knowledgeable about the menu, and genuinely seem to be having a good time at work (maybe it’s the beautiful surroundings). The service is the perfect balance between professionalism and Andalucian familiarity and warmth. The younger ones are happily welcomed with a children’s menu as well as high chairs provided. There are also blankets for customers of all ages if they fancy an extra while outside, looking up at the Spanish stars.

It is important to reserve even in the winter months, especially for lunchtime! The Aroma Cafe and Secret Garden is open from 12am until 11pm every day. Contact them on +34 604 42 32 30.