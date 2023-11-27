Discover your inner artist in Almeria

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 27 Nov 2023 • 0:58

Van Gogh’s Masterpiece Credit: Wikipedia

PAINTING can be extremely therapeutic, whether one considers themselves ‘talented’ at it or not. It is also a great way to discover inner creativity and relieve stress.

One very famous painting worldwide is that of Vincent Van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’. It is believed that they were painted to represent gratitude for the world and its simple pleasures, as he famously stated that he painted the flowers, “and nothing else”.

To try your hand at your very own special sunflowers, Cahoots Department Store in Mojacar are hosting a Sunflower Painting Watercolour Workshop on Wednesday December 6.

Michele Winfield will be teaching this creative class to guide attendees through their painting pleasures. The finished piece may make a lovely gift for Christmas, for either a family member, friend, or that all important self!

The workshop is also a great way to meet new local friends and let one’s inner child out for the afternoon.

Limited spaces available so it is important to book early. To find out more information about this or any other courses contact via Whatsapp on 711 00 60 27.

Just make sure you leave the session with both ears ok?