€200,000 Of Iberian Delicacies Recovered

By John Ensor • Published: 27 Nov 2023 • 10:47

Stolen hams valued at €200,000. Credit: GuardiaCivil.es

THEFT of food is not uncommon, but recently a noteworthy case emerged of an operation in which thieves stole some of Spain’s culinary treasures as part of a large-scale heist.

In a rare incident, over 700 pieces of high-value Iberian products were stolen, with the suspects hoping to cash in one of the nation’s best-known tasty treats.

Yesterday, a report issued by the Guardia Civil detailed how on Wednesday, November 22, two vans were reported stolen. Around the same time, another incident occurred involving a large quantity of expensive Spanish delicacies that were reported stolen in Villanueva de Cordoba, a small town renowned for its exquisite Iberian products.

According to the report, the theft included 296 hams and shoulders, along with 448 Iberian loins, all boasting the prestigious Los Pedroches designation of origin.

Investigation And Recovery

After the robbery, the Guardia Civil began a thorough investigation, suspecting a link between the theft of the two vans and the other robbery at a ham drying room in the same locality. Their suspicions were confirmed when one of the stolen vans was traced to an industrial estate in Getafe, a town near Madrid.

Inside the recovered vans, the Guardia Civil found the missing Iberian products, valued at a staggering €200,000. These items, renowned for their quality and flavour, are not just food items but symbols of cultural heritage.

Arrests And Judicial Process

The discovery of the vans led to the arrest of two men, believed to be the masterminds behind the audacious theft. The recovered delicacies and the accused are now under judicial scrutiny, awaiting further legal proceedings.

This incident not only highlights the value of Iberian products but also sheds light on the lengths criminals will go to for such prized possessions. As the legal process unfolds, many are left wondering about the fate of these delicious hams not to mention the two suspects in this unusual crime.