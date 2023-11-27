€200,000 Of Iberian Delicacies Recovered

By John Ensor •
Published: 27 Nov 2023 • 10:47
Stolen hams valued at €200,000.
Credit: GuardiaCivil.es
THEFT of food is not uncommon, but recently a noteworthy case emerged of an operation in which thieves stole some of Spain’s culinary treasures as part of a large-scale heist.
In a rare incident, over 700 pieces of high-value Iberian products were stolen, with the suspects hoping to cash in one of the nation’s best-known tasty treats.
Yesterday, a report issued by the Guardia Civil detailed how on Wednesday, November 22, two vans were reported stolen. Around the same time, another incident occurred involving a large quantity of expensive Spanish delicacies that were reported stolen in Villanueva de Cordoba, a small town renowned for its exquisite Iberian products.
According to the report, the theft included 296 hams and shoulders, along with 448 Iberian loins, all boasting the prestigious Los Pedroches designation of origin.
After the robbery, the Guardia Civil began a thorough investigation, suspecting a link between the theft of the two vans and the other robbery at a ham drying room in the same locality. Their suspicions were confirmed when one of the stolen vans was traced to an industrial estate in Getafe, a town near Madrid.
Inside the recovered vans, the Guardia Civil found the missing Iberian products, valued at a staggering €200,000. These items, renowned for their quality and flavour, are not just food items but symbols of cultural heritage.
The discovery of the vans led to the arrest of two men, believed to be the masterminds behind the audacious theft. The recovered delicacies and the accused are now under judicial scrutiny, awaiting further legal proceedings.
This incident not only highlights the value of Iberian products but also sheds light on the lengths criminals will go to for such prized possessions. As the legal process unfolds, many are left wondering about the fate of these delicious hams not to mention the two suspects in this unusual crime.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.