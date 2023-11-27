Spain Drives EU To Finalise Immigration Agreement

By John Ensor • Updated: 27 Nov 2023 • 16:10

Imminent European Migration Pact. Credit: Interior.gob.es

SPAIN announced today that it is confident that the European Union is on the brink of a major migration policy that will be ‘fair and balanced.’

On Monday, November 27, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, Spain’s Minister of the Interior, voiced his strong belief that the EU will finalise a new Migration and Asylum Pact by the end of this year, in a report published today by Spain’s Ministry of the Interior.

The pact is anticipated to be ‘effective, fair, and balanced.’ The remarks were made during his address at the LXX Conference of Specialized Bodies in European Affairs (COSAC), which took place in Madrid today.

Conference Highlights And Minister’s Role

The conference saw Grande-Marlaska in the role of acting president of the Council of Interior Ministers. He emphasised the urgency for EU member states and the European Parliament to speed up discussions to clinch a deal before the current European legislative term concludes.

Push For Unity In Migration Policy

‘Now, and only now, is the time’ to reach an agreement. ‘There will not be another opportunity in the short or medium term,’ Grande-Marlaska stated, underlining the importance of this moment.

The pact aims to modernize and improve the legal framework, addressing the present-day challenges and promoting unity in an area that has historically caused division. ‘An area that has divided us for too long now, years,’ as the minister pointed out.

Negotiation Challenges And Progress

Grande-Marlaska acknowledged the intensive efforts of the technical teams negotiating the pact’s details. ‘It is a demanding job, but it is worth it.

‘A strenuous effort is being made to identify the most sensitive issues from a political point of view, to facilitate the rapprochement of positions during the trilogues and technical meetings,’ he added.

Broader Conference Agenda

The COSAC meeting, organized by the Cortes Generales, spans two days in Madrid, and concludes tomorrow. It brings together representatives from the national Parliaments of EU Member States, alongside the European Parliament.

Topics of discussion extend beyond migration, covering the European energy situation, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and EU-Latin America relations.

Distinguished Attendees

The conference was inaugurated by Congress President Francina Armengol and Senate President Pedro Rollan. Notable speakers include Grande-Marlaska, Teresa Ribera, Third Vice President and Minister for Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge, and Jose Manuel Albares, Minister of Foreign Affairs, EU, and Cooperation.